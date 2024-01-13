NFL coaching carousel: The 5 most chaotic possibilities for this offseason
By Simon Shortt
Coaching changes are nothing new to the NFL at large. And of the eight teams changing coaches this offseason, five of them had hired their most recent coach for no longer than a person goes to high school. But for three of the teams, there are over 40 years of coaching experience with the franchise they are leaving.
The Patriots have already hired their second coach of this century, Jerod Mayo. So how about for some of the other teams?
How can we drum up even more chaos? Here are the five most chaotic possibilities for this offseason and the NFL coaching carousel.
5. Atlanta Falcons hire Ben Johnson
This one is for the fantasy football community. What could be better for the Atlanta Falcons than going from Arthur Smith to Ben Johnson if you're a fan of fantasy football? Smith almost laughably underutilized his star talent.
2021 fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts is one of 17 tight ends to have over 200 targets since he entered the league. Among those players, he ranks 14th in yards and is tied for last in touchdowns.
2022 eighth overall pick Drake London is one of 29 wide receivers to have over 200 targets since last year. He's 27th in fantasy points, 24th in targets, 24th in catches, 25th in yards and 27th in touchdowns.
2023 eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson was one of 23 running backs with 200 or more carries this year. He was 19th in carries, 15th in yards and 19th in touchdowns.
In Detroit with Ben Johnson at the helm, we saw second-round pick tight end Sam LaPorta was just named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a rookie, first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs had more than twice the number of touchdowns and just 31 fewer yards than Robinson, and former fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown was also an All-Pro.
Johnson would be a fun hire for the Falcons for many reasons from a football perspective, but if we want to bring some chaos to the fantasy football world, this is a home run.