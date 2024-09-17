NFL Divisional Power Rankings, Week 3
There was certainly some shuffling throughout when it came to this latest edition of the NFL Divisional Power Rankings. Just a reminder that this is far different from the NFL Power Rankings, which can be found right here. The onus here is on the eight divisions as a whole, and how the combined foursome has performed to date.
If you were a team hosting a game in Week 2, it was a rough week and a stark contrast to the opening weekend. Home teams were a mere 6-10, just one week after the host clubs came away with 11 wins in 16 tries.
It’s only two weeks into the 2024 NFL campaign, but injuries to standout players could have a big affect on some of the better teams in the league. Week 3 is fascinating indeed, with 10 of the 16 games of the interconference variety.
The latest NFL divisional power rankings
AFC South
Last week: 4th
The reigning division champion Texans were the only one of the four teams to kick off 2024 with a victory. A week later, they remain the only club in the AFC South with a win. There are a total of nine teams in the league that have opened 0-2 this season, and this division is the home for three of them. Once again, the Colts, Jaguars, and Titans were competitive. However, for the second consecutive week, each lost games by seven points or less. By the way, Houston’s two wins have come by two and six points, respectively.
Still, it was a troubling week offensively for all four of these squads. Houston’s 19 points in the win over Chicago was the high mark for an AFC South club. That’s followed by Tennessee (17), Jacksonville (13), and Indianapolis (10). Hence, the entire division combined for 59 points. That’s just 15 points less than the Saints (44) managed at Dallas on Sunday. The lack of offensive production this past week was disturbing.
AFC North
Last week: 8th
A week ago, the Steelers were the only team in the division to win a game on opening weekend, and Mike Tomlin’s club couldn’t find its way into the end zone. That changed a bit in Week 2 because the Browns got into the victory column, and Pittsburgh did score one touchdown in a 13-6 win over the Broncos at Denver. The defense has stifled two straight opponents on the road, but how do you win scoring a combined 31 points in two weeks? The team has not committed a turnover in its first 2-0 start since 2020.
Cleveland’s win at Jacksonville was hardly a masterpiece, but a punishing ground game and a steady pass rush were the keys. It wasn’t pretty, but Kevin Stefanski’s club avoided the mistakes that plagued them in the opener vs. Dallas. The Bengals lost a heartbreaker at Kansas City but played much better than they did vs. the Patriots. What to make of the Ravens, off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2015? John Harbaugh’s team couldn’t close the door at home vs. the Raiders, blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.
NFC East
Last week: 5th
It was a hit-or-miss Week 1. The Eagles and Cowboys came away with wins and had few problems scoring points. On the other hand, the Giants and Commanders weren’t very competitive in losses to the Vikings and Buccaneers, respectively. That changed fairly dramatically this week as both Philadelphia and Dallas took it on the chin strap, and at home no less. Meanwhile, Washington was the only team in the division to post a win and failed to score a touchdown. The NFC East is the lone division without a 2-0 squad.
The Cowboys’ defense, under the guidance of coordinator Mike Zimmer, failed them against the Saints. It was reminiscent of the team’s humbling home playoff loss to the Packers this past season. New Orleans scored five touchdowns and gained 310 yards in five first-half scoring drives. The Eagles were stunned in a battle of the Birds on Monday night, allowing a 70-yard TD drive in the final two minutes. The Giants’ latest loss summed up a disappointing showing for a foursome that had a chance to make a statement.
NFC South
Last week: 7th
The Panthers hosted the Chargers in a battle of last-place teams from 2023. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers, Saints, and Falcons all faced clubs that were in the playoffs in 2023, and all three clubs would be on the road. The ugliness continued in Carolina via a 26-3 loss. Dave Canales’ team has been outscored by a combined 73-13 count in two games. The head coach has obviously seen enough from second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will give way to veteran Andy Dalton.
It is safe to say the Saints are the biggest surprise in the league after only two weeks of action. This was a club that started 2-0 and finished 9-8 a year ago. However, did anyone see Derek Carr and company scoring 91 points and 11 touchdowns in their first two games? They humbled the Cowboys at Arlington, 44-19, and Alvin Kamara reached the end zone four times. Elsewhere, the Bucs got playoff revenge at Detroit, and the Falcons rallied to win at Philadelphia on Monday night. This division won Week 2.
NFC West
Last week: 3rd
The 49ers, Rams and Seahawks all hit the road in Week 2. Sean McVay’s team was hoping to continue its recent success over the division-rival Cardinals. That dominance came to a screeching halt on Sunday in the desert as McVay’s undermanned club had no answers for Kyler Murray and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The stunning 41-10 triumph sent the injury-riddled Rams to their first 0-2 start since 2011. The Rams played without Puka Nacua and he could be joined on IR by Cooper Kupp (ankle). Stay tuned.
As for the defending division champs, Kyle Shanahan’s club was minus running back Christian McCaffrey once again, lost at Minnesota for the second straight season. McCaffrey was placed on IR and will at least miss three more games. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is now among the injured Niners. Meanwhile, new Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald won for the second time in as many outings, winning at New England in overtime. The battered 49ers and Rams face each other this Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
AFC East
Last week: 2nd
The top two teams in the division the past two seasons got Week 2 off to an early start. It was business as usual for the Buffalo Bills. The club’s 31-10 Thursday night victory at Miami marked head coach Sean McDermott’s 14th win in 16 total meetings (including playoffs) vs. the Dolphins. More significantly, what does the future hold for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left the game late in the fourth quarter with his latest concussion? Skylar Thompson starts this week at Seattle, and the team just added Tyler Huntley.
The Jets were far from impressive at Nashville on Sunday, but Robert Saleh’s club did get into the win column for the first time this season. Aaron Rodgers and company gained 265 total yards, however, New York played turnover-free football in rallying to beat the mistake-prone Titans. Although the New England defense had no answers for Geno Smith and the Seattle passing attack in an overtime loss at home, this is an improved football team and their physical ground game will wind up paying off.
AFC West
Last week: 6th
The reigning Super Bowl champions were at home for the second consecutive game and the Broncos hosted the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Raiders and Chargers made cross-country trips to Baltimore and Carolina, respectively. The Chiefs rallied to beat the Bengals, 26-25, but the losses on the offensive side of the ball are starting to add up. Wideout “Hollywood” Brown remains sidelined, and now running back Isiah Pacheco will miss considerable time with a broken fibula. Still, the resilient Chiefs find ways to win.
The Raiders showed plenty of grit at Baltimore, rallying from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the team with the best record in the league a year ago. On the other hand, the head-scratching continues in Denver as rookie signal-caller Bo Nix ran into Pittsburgh’s stout defense. Finally, Jim Harbaugh’s Bolts came up with another double-digit victory thanks to a running game that rolled up 219 yards on the ground. Las Vegas’ come-from-behind win over the Ravens was enough to elevate this foursome.
NFC North
Last week: 1st
On Sunday, three of these clubs were at home and all four faced teams that finished with winning records a season ago. The Packers ran for 164 yards in the first quarter, 81 by Josh Jacobs, and finished with an impressive 261 on the ground in their 16-10 win over the Colts. Malik Willis made his first start for Green Bay in place of Jordan Love, and Matt LaFleur’s club held the ball for 40:11. The Packers once again bent but this week it didn’t break, coming up with three takeaways for the second straight game.
It was a different quarterback and a different set of circumstances, but for the second consecutive year, the Vikings surprised the visiting 49ers. Sam Darnold impressed once again. Credit a Minnesota defense that sacked Niners’ quarterback Brock Purdy six times. On Sunday night at Houston, the Bears’ offense scored its first touchdown of the season, but Caleb Williams had another rough outing in a narrow loss. What to make of the Lions, who look like a shaky 1-1 after a home loss to the revenge-minded Bucs?