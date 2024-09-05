1 weird reason the Eagles and Packers will feel right at home Week 1 in Brazil
By Jack Posey
Week 1 of the NFL season will be the first game ever for professional American football in Brazil. This comes as the NFL continues to explore expanding their reach internationally after holding their game in Munich, Germany a couple of years ago. That game featured Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks where the Buccaneers reigned triumphant. This game is sure to be as competitive and equally historic.
On Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET, yes, you heard that right, for the opening weekend, we will have both collegiate and professional football on television on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This Friday night showdown will feature the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers. There have been several rumors about the color green in this game.
Quickly, I will address them. You may have heard of the arena's ban of green due to gang-related issues. False. The rival team of the Brazilian soccer team who plays in Corinthians Arena wears green and that's why there is an informal ban. True. Now that that is out of the way we can talk about the true nature of this article.
Packers and Eagles get the same advantage in Brazil
Corinthians Arena plays on Desso GrassMaster; a playing surface that is a hybrid between turf and natural grass. Coincidentally, the only two teams in the NFL to play on this kind of surface are the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. In that aspect is should be an even playing field for players accelerating, changing direction, and overall grip.
There are many storylines coming into this game, such as the Eagles bouncing back from their less-than-exciting finish to last season and the Packers building on being the surprise team of last year's postseason.
The Eagles open as 2.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel.