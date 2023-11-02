NFL insider floats a wild Raiders coaching candidate that actually makes sense
The Las Vegas Raiders need a new head coach. How big will owner Mark Davis swing?
The Las Vegas Raiders made the shockingly smart decision to fire Josh McDaniels at the trade deadline. After 1.5 seasons of misery and a paltry 9-16 record, the former Patriots O.C. is out the door. Now, it's time for Mark Davis to find the next man in charge for a Vegas team in flux.
In the interim, Antonio Pierce will handle the head coaching duties. Pierce joined McDaniels as the Raiders' linebackers coach last season. He will hopefully look to address the Raiders' wilting defense, but the expectation is that his stay will be brief. Las Vegas, with Tom Brady still in pursuit of ownership status and a recent history of expensive coaches, probably wants a flashy name.
That's where Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated enters the chat. He has a pitch. A couple pitches, actually.
What about Jim Harbaugh, who could soon need respite from the vengeful Michigan fanbase?
No? Not splashy enough? Well... let's try Bill Belichick. Here's how Breer sets the table.
"Then, there’s the idea of trying to lure Patriots coach Bill Belichick, with so much of his infrastructure left over in place from the McDaniels era (Belichick, for what it’s worth, revered Mark Davis’s dad)—if Davis is willing to dip into that well again."
It's certainly a compelling thought.
NFL insider pitches Bill Belichick as Raiders head coach candidate
Belichick has been at the center of job security questions all season. He signed a new contract in the offseason, but it is not expected to tether him to the franchise beyond the 2024 season. The Patriots could decide to keep Belichick around on principle — he's the most accomplished coach in recent NFL history and the face of Patriots football next to Brady — but there's also a chance the relationship is verging on dead. All good things must come to an end, and Mac Jones is a strain on any relationship.
If the Patriots decide it's time to move on, then Belichick immediately becomes the No. 1 name on the coaching market. The Raiders clearly admire his system. The signing of McDaniels was really an investment in the Patriots Way. Belichick evidently holds a lot of respect for Mark Davis' dad, Al Davis, who led the Raiders franchise for 39 years. So, there are family ties. It's not difficult to connect the dots.
Vegas has proven more than comfortable spending big to win football games (or at least try to win football games). Belichick would presumably have a lot of freedom within the organization, a few talented stars at his disposal, and a chance to build his legacy beyond New England. Brady was able to pen a successful second chapter with the Bucs. Maybe Belichick can derive similar fulfillment from a move to Sin City.
This is all one big hypothetical at the moment. It would require the Patriots firing Belichick or opening the door for trade negotiations, which would require Belichick's express approval. It takes two to tango in this situation, and maybe Belichick would have his sights set on a more stable organization.
If the Raiders and Belichick both find themselves in need of new partners, however... it's a fun thought. He would be the best coach Mark Davis has hired in a while.