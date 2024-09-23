NFL insider names three QBs Dolphins should target to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins may have found themselves in one of the worst situations in the entire NFL as we enter Week 4. As many know, their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another scary head injury earlier in the season. He's already landed on the IR, and the timeline for a return, if he doesn't opt to retire, is unknown at this point.
Many didn't think that backup QB Skylar Thompson would be good enough to keep the Dolphins afloat. Thompson played a couple of quarters, didn't look very good, and then suffered an ugly-looking rib injury.
They're left with Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley now, and neither of these guys can take Miami to the playoffs. It's obvious that they need to be active in the trade market if they want to save their season before it's too late.
NFL insider names three Tua replacements for Dolphins
NFL insider Adam Schefter was recently on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," where he spoke out about what the Dolphins need to do to stop the bleeding and save their season. Here's what Schefter had to say:
“I think I’d call Denver and I’d say, ‘What would you want for Zach Wilson?’ I would call Pittsburgh and I would say, ‘What would you want for Russell Wilson?’ And I would call Cleveland and say, ‘What do you want for Dorian Thompson-Robinson?’ Because they have to save their season here. … Now, maybe Tyler Huntley can step in in relief here and stop the bleeding and get things back in order. … But to me, they have to look for another quarterback too, and those would be the guys that I would be looking at if it were me.”
Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Zach Wilson (Denver Broncos) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) all make sense for the Dolphins.
If they had their choice of the three, it would make the most sense to go acquire Russell Wilson. He comes with much more experience and a history of winning that the other two don't have. He would be a great bandage to stop the bleeding for the year, giving the team the offseason to figure out their long-term QB solution.
Russell Wilson still has enough in the tank to take a really solid team, like the Dolphins, to the playoffs and beyond. He is currently the back up to Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. It's important to note that Pittsburgh intended on starting Wilson until he suffered an injury before Week 1. Pittsburgh whole-heartedly believes that Wilson is a starting-caliber quarterback in the league, so prying him from the Steelers may be tougher than some think.
Either way, the Dolphins need to add somebody. They can't move forward with Huntley, Boyle or even Thompson as their starter. Doing so would wave the white flag on the young season.