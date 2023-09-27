NFL ratings (Taylor’s Version): Chiefs-Bears reached 24.3M with spike in female demographics
The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in Week 3 saw massive numbers in viewership.
By Scott Rogust
The focus of the NFL and pop culture world was on the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. It wasn't a competitive game, as the Chiefs cruised to a 41-10 victory. But, there was also the fact that singer and 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift attended the game as a guest of tight end Travis Kelce. Swift and Kelce were rumored to have been seeing one another, and fans wondered if the two were a couple.
There was a lot of intrigue in the game, as evidenced by the latest television ratings.
The Chiefs vs. Bears game brought in an audience of 24.32 million, according to FOX Sports public relations department. Additionally, the game scored the highest among female demographics in the age 12-17, 18-34, and 18-49 groups.
Chiefs vs. Bears game with Taylor Swift in attendance brings in over 24 million viewers
It was an eventful game in Kansas City, as the Chiefs put up points at will against the Bears' defense. Kelce managed to pick up a touchdown in the game, and Swift was pumped, as evidenced by her celebration in his suite. Swift was sitting next to Kelce's mother, Donna, throughout the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked after the game that he heard Swift was at the game, and said, "I knew I had to get the ball to Travis."
The duo were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the game, via a video from Jarrett Payton of WGN.
In the days after the game, fan merchandise company Fanatics saw a 400 percent increase in sales of Kelce jerseys, per an email to the Associated Press.
We'll see if there is a large viewership for NBC's Sunday Night Football, as the Chiefs will go on the road to face the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets.