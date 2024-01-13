NFL Rumors: 3 teams a Maxx Crosby Trade would make a contender
If the Las Vegas Raiders don't retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is prepared to "explore" a trade request, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. If he becomes available, these three teams need to capitalize.
By Lior Lampert
As Antonio Pierce looks to shed the interim label and become the full-time head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has given owner Mark Davis an ultimatum to retain Pierce.
If not, Crosby will “explore” a trade request, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
If Davis elects to hire someone other than Pierce, “Crosby’s trade request would have wide-ranging ramifications,” Rapoport added. Should Crosby request a trade, the three-time Pro Bowler and 2023 All-Pro Second Team edge rusher would certainly draw league-wide interest. Still only 26 years old, Crosby has firmly entrenched himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL and is under contract through the 2026 season.
In 2023, Crosby recorded career-highs in combined tackles (90), tackles for loss (23), and sacks (14.5). A one-man wrecking crew, Crosby can change the landscape of the NFL if he were to be traded, with these three teams vaulting up the ranks to contender status were they to acquire Crosby via trade.
3. Atlanta Falcons
With 37-year-old defensive end Calais Campbell set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and pondering retirement, Maxx Crosby would not only give the Atlanta Falcons a foundational piece to build their defense around he would also help fill an immediate position of need for a defensive unit that exceeded expectations in 2023. Crosby would have a chance to wreak havoc in the trenches while having Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates and ascending cornerback A.J. Terrell on the backend of the defense to reap the benefits and force turnovers.
Not to mention, there is “mutual interest” between the Falcons and legendary head coach Bill Belichick, who recently parted ways with the New England Patriots after guiding the franchise to six Super Bowl victories in 24 seasons. Known for being arguably the greatest defensive mastermind in NFL history, the idea of Belichick having a player of Crosby’s caliber at his disposal is tantalizing.
Everyone is aware of the talent the Falcons possess on the offensive side between the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts paired with their No. 4-ranked offensive line. Bringing in Crosby (and potentially Belichick) would make the Falcons a force to be reckoned with in a wide-open NFC South division.
Crosby’s relentless pursuit of the quarterback would make a monumental difference for a Falcons franchise that has been stuck in purgatory in recent years.