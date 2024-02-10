NFL Rumors: 4 teams who would give Bears a 'historic haul' for Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears would reportedly consider a historic haul to trade the rights to the No. 1 overall pick, which will likely be Caleb Williams. Which teams are the favorites?
The Chicago Bears will likely take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick this April. Frankly, it would be bold of them not to, especially with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus under pressure to produce results next season.
As much as the Bears may believe in Justin Fields, do they think enough of him to pass on the rights to Williams, who some project as a generational QB prospect? I think not.
However, let's operate under the assumption that Chicago thinks the same of Fields, who led the Bears to seven wins in his third season in the Windy City. Fields has made some strides the last two seasons. Eberflus and Poles see him every day in practice. Perhaps they know something I do not.
If the Bears were to entertain 'historic offers' for Williams, as Ian Rapoport has suggested they might, which teams would be favored to land him?
4. Washington Commanders are an obvious fit for Caleb Williams
The Washington Commanders are brand new from the top-down. Josh Harris's ownership group hired a new general manager, head coach and even offensive coordinator. There is no greater tell in the NFL that a team might move on from its quarterback than that.
Sam Howell showed flashes early in the season, but he did not perform well late under the teaching of Eric Bieniemy, who is no longer with the team. Howell could still receive an opportunity to compete for the starting job depending on who the Commanders take with the No. 2 overall pick, barring they don't trade back.
However, if Washington thinks highly enough of Williams, why not make the move? Quarterback is the most important position in football. Even 'basketball guys' know this.
Williams would jumpstart the Commanders fanbase and likely help with ticket sales right away, which ownership would love. Considering Washington has the No. 2 overall pick, perhaps the trade package wouldn't require as much other draft capital as it would for other teams.