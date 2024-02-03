NFL Rumors: 49ers admit they wanted Tom Brady for 2024 at long last
Speculation about whether or not Tom Brady would come out of retirement to play for the San Francisco 49ers can be put to rest, it was going to happen, until TB12 said no.
Better late than never, the San Francisco 49ers have finally come out and said they pursued Tom Brady in the 2023 offseason, an admission made ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs.
49ers general manager John Lynch was questioned about quarterback Brock Purdy's comments regarding head coach Kyle Shanahan informing the former Mr. Irrelevant that the team planned to pursue Brady for this season.
“Now, Kyle and [Purdy] have a lot of conversations, and you have to understand, I think, the context," Lynch said, via 49ers WebZone. "And I don’t know exactly when that conversation [took place]. Kyle and I haven’t talked about it, but the context of that was Brock got hurt in the NFC Championship game, as everyone knows, [against] Philly, and his elbow was really not in a good spot. And I think, to look back now, unbelievably, almost a miraculous recovery. He beat the timeline and all that."
What also needs to be addressed is that Shanahan told Purdy that Brady, if signed to the team, would be the starter even if Purdy was healthy.
"I think Kyle and Brock really have honest conversations," Lynch said. "At some point, he said, ‘Look, I guess the one way you’re not a starter if you’re healthy is if we go get someone like Brady.’ And I presume that’s what happened, but anytime you mention something like that, it’s obviously going to make quite a story."
John Lynch confirms that 49ers would've started Tom Brady over Brock Purdy
Whatever the case is, Brady retired after last season, and the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl with Purdy. However, let's just say Brady was on this team and San Francisco still made it to the big game and faced Kansas City. Would they still be favored by the oddsmakers? Possibly, but due to the way the game is being covered, you would think the 49ers would be the underdog.
Keep in mind that KC does have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on their team. Essentially from an outside perspective, it feels as if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl already, and Purdy has an opportunity to silence several folks as such.
But what if Brady was on the roster? Keep in mind Brady is 2-0 against Mahomes, including a Super Bowl win just three years ago.
Brady may have won the game, but don't count Brock Purdy out. If beating Mahomes isn't motivation enough, how about becoming the first Mr. Irrelevant to win the Super Bowl and beating the golden team of the NFL in the process while proving that he deserves the credit and not the vitriol he has received despite his story?
That would be a perfect script to follow.