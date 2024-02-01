Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2024? Chiefs vs. 49ers history
With Super Bowl LVIII on the horizon, let's assess the history between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
By Lior Lampert
The 2023 NFL season all comes down to one last dance. While every team hopes to reach the Super Bowl, only one team gets to represent each conference in arguably the biggest sporting event in the United States.
Heading into the playoffs, many believed that MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens would get their shot at a title this season. Alas, they fell short of their ultimate goal.
Conversely, some picked the Dallas Cowboys (also known as “America’s Team”) to finally get over the hump and return to their days of prominence. However, they made history of their own by becoming the first No. 2 seed to be eliminated from the playoffs by a No. 7-seeded team.
Now that the dust has settled, who are the last two teams remaining pursuing the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 58?
Who is playing in the Super Bowl in 2024?
This year’s Super Bowl matchup at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada, is between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years in an attempt to become a modern-day dynasty. Along the way, Kansas City took the road less traveled – defeating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.
Conversely, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is delivering hope and glory to the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker. Purdy, an MVP finalist, has played a critical role in San Francisco’s march to Las Vegas. After earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a bye during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to reach this point.
Let’s assess how these two teams have fared against one another leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers series history
The Chiefs and 49ers have faced off 15 times in the all-time series, with Kansas City holding a slight edge over San Francisco (eight games to seven).
These two teams first met in 1971 when the Chiefs traveled to Candlestick Park, with Kansas City winning that game 26-17.
Their most recent meeting was on Oct. 23, 2022, when the Chiefs annihilated the 49ers 44-23 in front of their home crowd at Levi’s Stadium. However, Jimmy Garoppolo was under center at quarterback for San Francisco, not Purdy.
Perhaps the most notable clash between the Chiefs and 49ers came in 2020 when these two teams met in Super Bowl 54. Mahomes and Kansas City came out on top in that game, winning 31-20, with the signal-caller earning his first Super Bowl ring.
Now, the two teams will meet again on the NFL’s biggest stage, making them the eighth pair of teams to do so. In their quest to become the ninth team in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowl titles, the Chiefs will be squaring off against a familiar foe – the 49ers.