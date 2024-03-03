NFL Rumors: Andy Reid's new contract could cost Chiefs a fortune thanks to Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh signed a massive contract to leave Michigan and coach the Los Angeles Chargers. That'll have major repercussions for the Chiefs and Andy Reid.
By Mark Powell
Andy Reid is the best head coach in the NFL and it's not all that close. Yet, despite that fact he is the third-highest paid coach in his own division.
Reid is fresh off his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and Kansas City is in the midst of a dynasty. Yet, when Reid was asked about his future in the lead-up to the big game, he was non-committal about his future. Patrick Mahomes was certain Reid wouldn't retire at the end of the season, but how many more years does he really have left at this level?
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wasn't as certain just a few weeks ago at the Super Bowl.
"I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''
Reid has since said he'll return for at least next season. While the Chiefs will be thrilled to keep Reid as long as he'll stay around, one hurdle remains per Dan Graziano of ESPN -- a contract extension.
What will Chiefs contract extension for Andy Reid look like?
The good news for the Chiefs is that Reid doesn't want to retire just yet. The bad news is that Reid will need a new deal, and it'll cost them.
In just the last two offseasons, Reid has gone from one of the top-paid coaches in the NFL to moderate-at-best within his own division. The Broncos and Chargers spent big money on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh in part to put an end to the Chiefs dominance of the AFC West. While it's unclear if that strategy will work long term, it does put Reid in a good position to earn a nice payday.
Harbaugh's contract is rumored to pay him close to $16 million in 2024 and beyond. While Harbaugh is a great coach and just won a National Championship at Michigan, it's fair for Reid to request the same if not more of Chiefs ownership.