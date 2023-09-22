NFL Rumors: Bears quick fix behind Justin Fields was actually a complete failure
The Chicago Bears yo-yo-ing with backup quarterback Nathan Peterman was actually part of a strategic move that utterly failed...like most things the Bears try.
The Chicago Bears may not be winning games this year, but they're definitely winning the race to be considered the worst organization in the NFL right now.
From defensive coordinator Alan Williams' resignation to Justin Fields stepping on landmines with comments about coaching in Chicago, the Bears aren't having a good week.
The Bears added to the weird vibes by releasing backup quarterback Nathan Peterman on Wednesday only to re-sign him on Thursday. It turns out that move was yet another miscue.
NFL Rumors: Lions outsmarted Bears on Nathan Peterman move
According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears were trying to bolster their offensive line because of Braxton Jones' neck injury. They wanted to poach another team's practice squad player. So they cut Peterman with the intention of putting him on the practice squad. Timing was an issue because they had to clear a roster spot by 3:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday so the new addition could practice on Thursday.
Jeff Berckes of Windy City Gridiron speculated on Twitter that the player the Bears were after was Lions offensive lineman Kayode Awosika.
But Detroit outsmarted their NFC North rivals. They saw it coming and elevated Awosika from the practice squad to their 53-man roster to protect him from being poached.
With Awosika no longer available, the Bears turned around and re-signed Peterman to the active roster instead.
Add that to the list of Bears fails in a week full of fails.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has insisted there is no panic within the organization. And to be clear, the Peterman revolving door is not something to panic over.
However, it is just another piece of a larger picture that depicts a mismanaged franchise that can't seem to get anything right, whether it's the play of the field or attempted practice squad maneuvering.