NFL Rumors: Bold prediction suggests shocking Chris Jones destination
Star Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones figures to be one of the main characters of the 2024 NFL offseason. While the back-to-back Super Bowl champions would love to get the game-wrecking interior defender back, he's going to reset the market at the position as he's scheduled to hit free agency.
That doesn't mean that Jones is a guarantee to leave the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach and the rest of the organization have made it clear that retaining Jones is a priority that they will work hard to make happen.
But with another star hitting free agency with L'Jarius Sneed and the potential to pursue guys like Mike Evans or others, there is a world wherein Jones could leave the champs and potentially help push another contender over the edge. And one ESPN analyst has the perfect contender to make that bold move in mind.
NFL Rumors: Chris Jones connected to Lions with bold prediction
ESPN's Aaron Schatz ($) put together a bold move that all 32 NFL teams should make in the 2024 offseason. For the Detroit Lions, he had a simple one in mind: Sign Chris Jones.
"There will be talk about a lot of veterans joining the Lions to try to break the curse and get them to the Super Bowl. But the best choice would be a player who already has won three of them: Jones of the Chiefs."
One of the big talking points for the Lions throughout the 2023 campaign was the overall lack of push around Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive front. That has led to many considering another edge rusher a priority, which could still help Detroit. However, adding an interior rusher the caliber of Jones -- arguably the best in the league right now in that capacity -- would also serve the team's need well.
Pairing Jones with Hutchinson and nose tackle Alim McNeil is a foundational build for the Lions that would set the defense up tremendously for years to come. Now the only question would be if the Chiefs even let Detroit have the chance to make a run at Jones in free agency.