Brandon Aiyuk once again gets Commanders fans in a tizzy over possible trade
It is Saturday, June 29, 2024, and Brandon Aiyuk still has not signed an extension with the San Francisco 49ers. After months of speculation and talk, the two sides appear to be at a standstill. The Niners want Aiyuk back, allegedly. He surely wants to be back in his heart of hearts. But, unless serious progress is made in the near future, we could be heading toward a breakup.
One team is potentially lurking in the shadows, hoping the fissure between Aiyuk and San Francisco becomes too wide to cross. That team is the Washington Commanders, who are looking to bolster the WR room around this year's No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Aiyuk and Daniels are former Arizona State teammates, and the Commanders' new GM Adam Peters used to work under John Lynch in San Francisco. The connections run deep and, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there were conversations held between the Niners and the Commanders earlier this offseason.
Washington allegedly said no at the time, but there's always a chance for two sides to reconvene. Aiyuk wasn't too pleased with Schefter's report, questioning the Niners' true commitment to re-signing him amid renewed trade buzz.
Now, the two sides appear as far apart as ever. In recent comments to Ryan Clark on The Pivot, Aiyuk outlined the wide gulf in negotiations (h/t NBC Sports).
"Throughout this process, there have been times when we're super close. I’m telling my agent ‘Let me get my suit ready, I’ve got to get it back to the Bay. I got to get right to sign that contract.’ There’s days and times, like in the past month or so, where you could say we’re pretty far apart."
Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers 'pretty far apart' in contract negotiations
In a recent TikTok with the Commanders' No. 2 pick, Aiyuk told Daniels the Niners "don't want me back." That is hard to believe, of course, but Aiyuk explains in rather damning detail where talks are currently at with San Francisco. It sure sounds like the two sides are drifting closer and closer to the point of no return.
"They told me that they didn’t think that we were on the same page and that they didn’t believe that we were going to. And that was about it at that time. But it’s part of it. It’s part of the contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction. So whether that’s 100 percent true or not, I guess that’s still to find out."
Maybe it's all a negotiating strategy, as Aiyuk suggests. Or maybe the Niners don't want to yield to Aiyuk's high demands. The WR market has received a considerable boost this offseason, with Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown all receiving at least $30 million annually.
Is Aiyuk worth a contract in that range? In the simplest of terms, yes. Of course. He's one of the most explosive playmakers in the sport, averaging 17.9 yards per catch as Brock Purdy's favorite wideout last season. But, when factoring in the Niners' expensive roster and the general potency of San Francisco's offense, one could make the case that he's not worth $30 million annually to the Niners. It's easier for San Francisco to compensate for Aiyuk's absence than it might be for a lesser team, with a lesser system.
Aiyuk very plainly wants to re-sign. The Niners are in Super Bowl contention on a yearly basis and Aiyuk has spent his entire career in the Bay. But, he's also in the market for a big contract. If the Niners aren't willing to cough it up, another team will. Perhaps the Commanders, who aren't saddled with an expensive roster, and who need to make sure Jayden Daniels is set up for success.