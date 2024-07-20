Biggest hurdle for Brandon Aiyuk trade may be impossible to overcome
By Kinnu Singh
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk entered the offseason with the expectation of receiving a well-deserved payday. Yet, the 26-year-old wideout remains without a new contract days before the Niners are set to begin training camp on July 23 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The offseason has been full of mixed reports regarding Aiyuk's future. He was expected to be traded before the 2024 NFL Draft. Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, originally disputed reports in April that Aiyuk had requested a trade. When San Francisco selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round, it was expected that Aiyuk would be traded before mandatory minicamp. Then, 49ers general manager John Lynch claimed the team had no interest in trading its wide receivers.
Since then, little progress has been made toward a new deal, and Aiyuk may not get what he wants.
49ers may not be open to trading or signing Brandon Aiyuk this offseason
ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said on Saturday that the Niners have "not shown a willingness" to trade Aiyuk or reward him with a contract extension during an appearance on NFL Live (h/t Bleacher Report).
"From what I'm hearing, he's going to have an uphill battle to get traded, because the 49ers have just not shown a willingness to want to do that," Fowler said. "One source told me that he wants to either be traded or paid, the 49ers have shown a willingness to do neither. Now, they want to pay him, the context is market value, they don't want to get up to that $30 million range that he feels he's earned. He's a top-10 receiver now, Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit got a deal for around $30 million per year, so that's just where the market has headed for these guys who put up 1,300-1,400 yards a year."
A contract extension seemed imminent after Aiyuk reportedly had a meeting with the team in late-June. At the time, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero expected that Aiyuk would sign a contract extension with the team before the start of training camp. Last week, however, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade from the team and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that the 49ers had no interest in trading the disgrunted wide receiver.
Aiyuk was reportedly wanted a contract with an average annual value of at least $28 million — similar to the deal signed by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown earlier this offseason. Ed McCaffrey, father of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, recently seemed to confirm prior reports that the 49ers hadn't budged from their initial offer of $26 million per year.
At this point, it may be best for Aiyuk to take the advice of 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who recently suggested that Aiyuk should play out the season and enter the free agency market next offseason. There are a lot of risks associated with that strategy, however, as another stellar season could result in San Francisco using the franchise tag designation on Aiyuk next offseason.
Aiyuk doesn't have much leverage since he's still under contract for the 2024 season. He has already compiled a $100,000 fine for skipping mandatory minicamp last month and he would face a $50,000 fine for each unexcused training camp absence.