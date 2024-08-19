3 Denver Broncos veterans who will be cut before Week 1 and why
By Mark Powell
Denver Broncos veteran cut candidates before Week 1
We're through two weeks of NFL preseason play, and much has yet to be answered about the Denver Broncos roster. The Broncos have won both of their preseason games -- much to the delight of Sean Payton -- though the contests don't count for a reason. In the process, Denver has (likely) found their starting quarterback for the present and the future in Bo Nix.
However, Denver is in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. Starting Nix right away comes with some risk, which Payton is evidently willing to absorb in hopes of a brighter future. Two games against the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders apiece awaits Nix -- or whoever ends up starting for Denver (wink wink) -- and there will not be much margin for error between second, third and fourth place in the AFC West.
On both sides of the football, all Denver can do is go up, one would hope. The Broncos ranked 19th in points and 26th in yards on offense, and 25th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed. In every facet of the game, Denver was outplayed in Payton's first season in charge. There's a reason this team got rid of Russell Wilson, and that's an identity shift. The face of the franchise has changed, and so has the culture and mindset.
While Nix and his young teammates may not pay dividends right away, Payton has a history of turning around otherwise destructive franchises. Just ask the New Orleans Saints.
3. RB Samaje Perine is a cap casualty for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have a roster crunch in the backfield, and Samaje Perine could be the odd man out. While Perine offers a lot in pass protection, he's not productive enough even as a backup running back to Javonte Williams, who has a long injury history. Denver clearly wasn't satisfied with their backfield, either, which is why Payton drafted Audric Estimé.
The new Broncos rookie is known as an all-around back, and is on a very affordable contract. Estimé provides much of the same skillset Perine can, but he's younger and offers more potential as a receiver and rushing threat. Should Williams go down again, the Broncos will be in better hands with Estimé than Perine.
It helps that if Denver cuts Perine after the preseason, they will save upwards of $3 million in cap space. This is an organization that is paying Russell Wilson $38 million to NOT play for them. Every dollar and cent is valued by the Broncos, which is why cutting Perine makes the most sense.
Why Broncos will cut Samaje Perine: Money
2. Broncos can't ignore the youth movement with Tremon Smith
While Denver's defense left a lot to be desired in 2023, including in the secondary, that is one position the Broncos are considered fairly deep thanks to Patrick Surtain II and Damarri Mathis. While I could poke holes in both of their games, the majority of Denver's problems come in depth positions, as well as stopping the rush. This is a unit the Broncos need to rebuild from the ground-up, which is why they've gotten younger at most defensive positions for the 2024 campaign.
Tremon Smith is a very good special teams player, but he offers little else on the defensive side of the ball. He and Riley Dixon could be an electruc special teams duo, and kickoffs and punts have never been more important given the new rules this season. If Smith earns a roster spot, it will be for that fact, rather than his work in the secondary.
Mathis has already replaced Smith in the secondary, and much of the reason Denver brought him over from San Francisco was to offer depth. However, he is routinely targeted in the passing game, and the Broncos can save $2.5 million by cutting him before the season. Art Green could also replace Smith's production as a gunner on the punt team.
All this is to say that Smith is expendable, and the Broncos need to get younger.
Why Broncos will cut Tremon Smith: Age
1. Jarrett Stidham could be odd man out of Broncos QB competition
While Payton can and should favor Bo Nix for the starting quarterback job given how he's played so far in training camp and the preseason, the backup spot is very much up for grabs. Jarrett Stidham offers some stability, familiarity with the system and veteran leadership. Zach Wilson has unfounded potential, and was a former second-overall pick of the New York Jets. While I'd probably go with Stidham, Wilson had the inside track as recently as last week.
Wilson did impress in the Broncos first preseason game, and even had a touchdown pass against the Packers Sunday night in some very brief action. If Wilson is given the QB2 job, Stidham would be an attractive trade candidate as well, which could keep him from getting released. However, it's unlikely the Broncos could get much more for him than a 2025 seventh-round pick, if that. Stidham is not viewed as a high-profile backup around the league. Neither is Wilson, for what it's worth, but he was deemed an up-and-comer in the not-so-distant past.
The Stidham vs Wilson debate is an overlooked wrinkle in the Broncos preseason QB battle, and one that should not go unnoticed by fans entering the final preseason game.