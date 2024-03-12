NFL Rumors: Can the Bills afford to get revenge on Gabe Davis' new team?
Do the Buffalo Bills have the cap space to replace Gabe Davis with the receiver he's seemingly taking the place of on his new team?
By Lior Lampert
Early into the first day of the legal tampering period, the Buffalo Bills lost a critical offensive piece in wide receiver Gabe Davis, who signed a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $39 million (and up to $50 million with incentives), per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The cap-strapped Bills cut three beloved players and former Pro Bowlers last week to address their salary situation entering 2024, with eyes toward improving their roster after falling short of reaching the Super Bowl at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs yet again. Now they've lost Davis too.
However, Jacksonville’s decision to sign Davis paves the way for the Bills to potentially exact revenge on the Jaguars for stealing their No. 2 wideout.
Has Buffalo’s effort to get under the cap been enough to replace and upgrade the receiver position and bring in a more formidable option opposite Stefon Diggs?
NFL Rumors: Can the Bills replace Gabe Davis with Calvin Ridley?
Jacksonville coming to terms on a deal with Davis suggests that the team is ready to move on from Calvin Ridley, who they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, which turned into a third-round selection after the latter met multiple incentives.
Could the Bills pursue Ridley?
Even after their recent roster deconstruction, the Bills were barely below the cap, leaving them minimal room to sign Ridley (or any wide receiver) – but quarterback Josh Allen did the team and himself a huge favor to at least give Buffalo a chance at signing the 2018 first-round pick by restructuring his contract.
Allen’s 2024 cap hit is now $30.3 million, clearing $16.7 million in salary per ESPN’s Field Yates.
After parting ways with several veterans, including Davis, Allen made a team-friendly move with hopes that the Bills could bring in another talented receiver to pair with Diggs, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and James Cook – with Ridley being arguably the best pass-catcher available on the open market.