NFL Rumors: CFB coaches who might come to NFL, Broncos received NFLPA legal threats over Russ, Eberflus future
NFL Rumors: Matt Eberflus expected to remain with Bears in 2024
Matt Eberflus is expected to remain with the Chicago Bears in 2024, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Bears improved significantly after the trade deadline. Montez Sweat has been a revelation and the defense has soared since Eberflus took over play-calling duties.
"The Bears have won four of their last six games and are 6-5 since snapping a 14-game losing streak back in October, showing improvement across the board and building a case for coach Matt Eberflus to see a third season... But if the next two games look like the previous 11, signs appear to be pointing in a positive direction for Eberflus."
For a while, Eberflus was a weekly staple in coaching carrousel columns. The Bears' organization comes with a certain level of expectation. Eberflus was supposed to restore the defense to Chicago's customary glory after the uneven tenure of Matt Nagy. The Bears started the season 0-4 and the defense struggled. Alan Williams began the season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, but abruptly resigned in Week 3. Eberflus, who served as D.C. in Indianapolis from 2018 to 2021, took over play-calling duties at that point.
It took time for Chicago's defense to gel, but the results have been largely positive over the last couple of months. The Sweat trade was always going to improve Chicago's immediate outlook, but the extent to which Sweat has revived the Bears' pass rush is impressive. He's due for his first Pro Bowl appearance, with 12.5 sacks to his name through 15 weeks.
Chicago faces a difficult offseason decision on the QB front. Justin Fields continues to flash his explosive upside, but he's too inconsistent to lead a top-tier contender. Chicago will have the No. 1 pick, and thus the ability to select either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Either way, it appears Eberflus will get another bite at the apple. It's hard to argue with that decision. Sometimes it's best to practice patience and allow a coach to establish command over a roster, even if it's dicey in the early going.