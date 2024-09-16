3 running backs Chiefs must add now with Isiah Pacheco injury news
By Lior Lampert
Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, their worst fears have been realized, as shown by the latest injury update surrounding running back Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco has officially been diagnosed with a fractured fibula and is headed for injured reserve, meaning the earliest he can return is Week 5. The standout tailback was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot and on crutches following Kansas City's 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Postgame reactions and vibes didn't sound good, though those trepidations have sadly come to fruition.
Kansas City will be without Pacheco for at least their next four games. However, based on reading the tea leaves, the 25-year-old's absence could extend well beyond that. So, the Chiefs will be scrambling for an answer(s) to their newfound backfield problem, especially considering their running back room is currently in shambles.
With that in mind, here are three options the Chiefs should waste no time exploring in the wake of the bleak Pacheco news.
3. Jerick McKinnon
It never hurts to start your search for a viable alternative with a familiar face. Veteran Jerick McKinnon fits that bill for the Chiefs, presenting them with someone who's not only worked but thrived in head coach Andy Reid's offense.
McKinnon is two seasons removed from an 800-scrimmage yard, 10-touchdown campaign with Kansas City. He averaged a robust 6.3 yards per touch, which was good for 11th in the NFL.
In 2023, McKinnon struggled to replicate his success. A sports hernia surgery limited him to an unproductive 12-game season, tallying 252 scrimmage yards and five scores on 46 touches.
While McKinnon, 32, is primarily a change-of-pace/pass-catching back, his acquaintance with Reid, Patrick Mahomes and company makes him a plug-and-play addition for Kansas City.
2. Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray has carved out a commendable career since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. While he may not be the most alluring choice, his bruising play style and experience make him a respectable Pacheco fill-in candidate for Kansas City.
Albeit well past his prime, Murray has proven he can handle a sizeable workload. In 2022, he amassed 198 touches despite changing teams despite changing teams four weeks into the year. The journeyman converted those opportunities into 892 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.
Murray is a bit of a plodder, demonstrated by his career 4.2 yards per carry. Nonetheless, he's displayed the ability to function as a three-down back, even exhibiting better hands/receiving prowess than anticipated. The one-time Pro Bowler has caught 22-plus passes in six of his 10 years as a pro.
Pacheco's downhill, physical running style added an element to the Chiefs' finesse offense, something they lack desperately. Murray wouldn't be as effective in that role, but he'd give Kansas City the threat of a power element to their attack.
1. Kareem Hunt
Acquaintanceship seems to be a recurring theme. First, McKinnon found himself on this list because of his grasp of Kansas City's offensive philosophy. Now, Kareem Hunt makes the cut, and that reasoning is the baseline for his placement here.
Hunt got drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 draft. He won the rushing title as a rookie, amassing 1,782 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns en route to earning Pro Bowl honors.
After violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, the Chiefs released Hunt in 2018 in short order. He landed with the Cleveland Browns, though has since failed to duplicate his efforts.
Since logging consecutive 1,000-scrimmage-yard seasons with the Chiefs, Hunt only accomplished the feat once over five years in Cleveland. Ostensibly, Reid and the Kansas City coaching staff knew how to maximize the vet's skill set.
Last season Hunt averaged a substandard 3.0 yards per attempt on 135 carries. Only Jamaal Williams and Dameon Pierce posted lower marks among players to earn 100 or more rushes.
Perhaps all Hunt needs to get unleashed again is to return to his roots. Alternatively, he could be washed. Regardless, it wouldn't hurt the Chiefs to take a low-cost flier on him and see for themselves.