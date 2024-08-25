A Chiefs-Texans trade to tell Kadarius Toney ‘good riddance’ once and for all
It's most certainly not reinventing the wheel to say that the Kansas City Chiefs have endured their share of headaches and issues with wide receiver Kadarius Toney since acquiring him in a trade with the New York Giants for the former first-round pick. Costly drops, more costly penalties, mental mishaps and just generally not performing up to his talent level -- it's all been problematic for Toney.
With cutdown day looming, it's probably the most ideal of scenarios if the Chiefs could trade Toney. Having said that, there is a devil's advocate argument that's worthwhile to say that keeping him in a shallow receiving corps (especially with a Rashee Rice suspension still possible) could still benefit the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
But what if they could eliminate that need with another trade, thus affording them a better opportunity to either trade or cut Toney?
That would probably be the ideal scenario for the Chiefs offense and roster. And it just so happens that another projected AFC contender might have the perfect match for Kansas City to make such a move.
A Chiefs-Texas trade that replaces Kadarius Toney with Robert Woods
The Houston Texans have a glut of talent at wide receiver with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Robert Woods, among others. However, Woods appears to be the odd man out in the hierarchy as of right now, which could ultimately lead to him being a trade candidate, a notion that Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report furthered by putting Woods on the roster bubble.
Ballentine also listed the Chiefs as a team that Woods could help. So what would that deal look like? Here's a projected trade package that could get the veteran to Kansas City.
The Texans face a situation where their options are to either trade Woods for whatever they can get or cut him. However, trading him would save them $1.5 million more than the alternative, so that's the preferred option, which would further work in the Chiefs' favor, getting a 2026 Day 3 pick back for a sixth-rounder in the next draft along with the veteran wideout.
Woods was essentially a role player for the Texans, Titans and Rams over the past three seasons, never catching more than 53 passes or going for more than 556 yards in any single year over that span. At the same time, however, Kansas City doesn't need anything more than a role player, especially one exponentially more reliable than Toney.
After the offseason additions of Marquise Brown (despite his current injury) and Xavier Worthy to join a currently-not-suspended Rice in the pass-catching corps with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs don't need to go big-game hunting to put weaponry around Patrick Mahomes. They need to fill out the depth and have injury insurance. The 32-year-old Woods still seems ideally suited to be that for this offense.
It's no guarantee the Chiefs go after this move but it does absolutely seem like they should be on the phone with Houston before cutdown day to see if they could make this trade before some other potential contender does. The cost and the value for Kansas City align too perfectly not to.