Chiefs could have a familiar contender steal free agent from under their nose
NFL training camps open later this month, and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs could add a veteran to their secondary... unless they get beaten to the punch.
The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have been somewhat joined at the hip the past five seasons. The teams have met in two of the past five Super Bowls, with Andy Reid’s club prevailing in both LIV at South Florida (31-20) and LVIII at Las Vegas (25-22 in OT). In each victory, the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point deficit.
As the schedule would have it, these teams will meet this season at Levi’s Stadium in Week 7. It will actually mark the fifth overall meeting between the franchises since 2018, with Kansas City winning the first four meetings between Reid’s squad and Kyle Shanahan’s Niners.
Chiefs and rival 49ers both named fits for free agent CB Stephon Gilmore
Speaking of the two clubs, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report points out that one of the better cornerbacks in the league remains a free agent. He also speculates that decorated defender Stephon Gilmore may have a pair of talented suitors in (you guessed it) the Chiefs and the 49ers.
The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who turns 34 years old in mid-September, appears game for a 13th campaign in the league. He spoke with Josina Anderson back in early May.
“I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity. I feel like it’s the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring. If you watch the tape, I feel like I played well the last two years, and literally almost played every snap last year. So, I’m staying patient, while watching my son who’s a wide receiver and cornerback lock people up on the field with his defensive back skills too.”
Gilmore comes off a season with the Dallas Cowboys (his fourth different team in as many seasons) having started all 17 regular-season contests. He finished sixth on the club with 68 stops, picked off two passes, and forced a fumble. He was second on the team behind All-Pro DaRon Bland (15) with 13 passes defensed.
It’s certainly anyone’s guess where Gilmore could end up in 2024. Of course, either Kansas City or San Francisco certainly sounds like the right opportunity for just about any player in the league. Stay tuned.