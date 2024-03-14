NFL Rumors: Chiefs best chance at improving wide receiver corps is signing former rival
The Kansas City Chiefs are interested in adding a former rival atop their wide receiver corps.
By Mark Powell
If the Kansas City Chiefs have a weakness, it's their wide receiver corps. While Rashee Rice made a name for himself in the NFL postseason, and perhaps Skyy Moore is young enough to make the necessary strides as a capable wideout, the rest of the bunch could use some work. An upgrade at that position is on the to-do list for Brett Veach and Co. as free agency begins.
While the likes of Calvin Ridley and Gabe Davis are off the board, the Chiefs could sign a former rival instead.
The Cincinnati Bengals are busy hoping to extend wide receiver Tee Higgins, or find him a trade partner as to his request. Rather, it could be another Bengals receiver who leaves via free agency -- Tyler Boyd.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals knew this day would come, as they've featured one of the best receiving corps in the NFL for quite some time. Ja'Marr Chase, when paired with Boyd and Higgins, gives Joe Burrow a littany of weapons to choose from. Unfortunately, keeping them all under the same roof would cost a fortune, and was ultimately unrealistic. Keeping two out of three is a win, and seemingly what Cincinnati intends to do barring their price tags don't drop.
Who are the biggest threats to the Chiefs to sign Tyler Boyd?
One likely location for Boyd had been the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Bengals wide receiver played his high school and college football in the Steel City. A homecoming would be all too fitting, as Fansided's Zach Rotman pointed out just Wednesday.
"Boyd won't come dirt cheap like Russell Wilson did, but considering the fact that he's almost 30 and has a lot of tread on his tires, he probably won't get a monster contract making him both appealing and affordable for a Steelers team in dire need of another receiver. Boyd being a local product is just the icing on the cake," Rotman wrote.
Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, they have major competition in the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. The former can offer a better chance of winning a Super Bowl, while the latter has more money to spend. It's a lose-lose.
If Boyd wants a ring, that's good news for the Chiefs.