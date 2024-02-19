NFL Rumors: Another Chris Jones franchise tag would actually screw over the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the right to franchise tag Chris Jones if they choose, though it sounds incredibly unlikely.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up Chris Jones option after the season, reserving the right to franchise tag the star pass rusher for the second straight year should they choose. However, for both sides a long-term deal is preferable, as it would lower Jones cap hit and keep him with the Chiefs into his mid-30's.
Jones signed a one-year prove it contract after he and the Chiefs failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal last summer. Now with an entire offseason to spend at the negotiating table (following a second straight Super Bowl Jones played a major role in), there is more optimism an agreement can be reached.
While signing Jones to the franchise tag made sense last year, this offseason it would limit the Chiefs external spending quite a bit. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, tagging Jones again this year would cost Kansas City $32 million, instead of the usual $19.7 million. Odds are, any extension signed by Jones will come in at a lower price tag than that.
Chris Jones doesn't want to play anywhere else but with the Chiefs
Jones want to be signed at a fair price, sure, but he made it clear after the Super Bowl that he doesn't intend to play anywhere else but with the Chiefs.
"I need three of those things, baby!" Jones said at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. "We ain't done yet! We ain't done yet! Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain't going nowhere baby! I will be here this year, next year and the year after."
Jones is perhaps the most important part of the Chiefs offseason plan. If Veach can sign Jones and Patrick Mahomes to extensions thus lowering their cap hit, then he can use some of that money to keep valuable Chiefs free agents in Kansas City, such as L'Jarius Sneed and Drue Tranquill.