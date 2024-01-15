NFL Rumors: Cowboys already connected to death star option to replace Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy's job security is up in the air after another early playoff exit. One rival executive believe Jerry Jones is targeting a big name to replace him.
By Scott Rogust
The streak continues for the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, "America's Team" failed to make it past the Divisional Round since 1995. Despite earning the second seed in the NFC and looking like an unstoppable machine at points this season, the Cowboys were decisively beaten by the No. 7 Green Bay Packers. Don't let the 48-32 final score fool you. At one point in the second half, the Packers were up 41-16. Cowboys fans left AT&T Stadium before the game even entered the fourth quarter.
Head coach Mike McCarthy's job security was in question entering the playoffs despite leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record. It all depended on how Dallas performed in the playoffs. Well, a blowout certainly didn't do him favors.
After the game, team owner Jerry Jones wouldn't provide an answer regarding the future of McCarthy. But, there is one option being floated around in the NFL that will open some eyes in Dallas.
According to Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz, a rival executive told him that if the Cowboys lost to the Packers, they believed Jones would go after Bill Belichick to replace McCarthy. Schultz follows up by saying Jones likes Belichick, and the head coach "respects Jerry."
Rival executive reportedly believes Jerry Jones will hire Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy
This would be a move that could very well change the landscape of the NFL. As Schultz notes, both Belichick and Jones have a mutual respect for one another. But does that mean this move will definitely happen?
Belichick mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots last week, ending a 24-year tenure with the team he helped win six Lombardi Trophies. But upon Tom Brady's departure for free agency in 2020, the Patriots haven't been able to live up to their previous success. The team had one trip to the playoffs since and no wins to show for it. This past season, the team finished with a 4-13 record, the worst in the AFC.
The Cowboys have the talent on their roster. They are one of the better drafting teams in the league and play well in the regular season. It's just that in the playoffs, the team doesn't know how to win, or they don't show up.
Belichick would be the top candidate if Jones were to move on from McCarthy. Besides the six Super Bowl wins, Belichick has a 30-12 record in the playoffs as Patriots head coach. That's pretty good. For now, Cowboys fans will sit with this latest disappointing playoff exit and wait to see if Jones makes any announcements regarding changes across the team.