Grade the Source: Infamous NFL outsider details massive CeeDee Lamb news
The Dallas Cowboys have been in the news quite a bit recently due to the contract situation with their superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract that is set to pay him quite a bit more than he's been paid in the past. Still, it's an incredible underpay for one of the league's best pass catchers.
Lamb led the NFL in receptions last season, and he looks to return to that kind of workload again in 2024. Recreating his production is nearly impossible which is why everybody in the media has been expecting the Cowboys to act with some urgency to get Lamb extended so that their superstar would end his holdout.
Unfortunately, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted that Dallas was in no hurry whatsoever to get Lamb extended. He doubled down on his statement days later in an attempt to put a band-aid on the bullet wound that he created.
Grade the source: Cowboys offer CeeDee Lamb 'four-year contract worth $33.5 million per year'
The Cowboys will need to act with some urgency if they want Lamb to begin the season with the team. Every day that he misses is a day wasted and another day behind for both Lamb and the offense.
Recently, a Twitter/X account with a substantial following -- and who has reported on several big NFL transactions this offseason already -- has released a report that indicates the Cowboys have offered Lamb a four-year deal that would pay him $33.5 million a season. Check out the post from @prettyrickey213 below:
Now, this has no ties to any actual NFL insider. There is not a connection to the front offices and there's no indication of where this information actually came from, so it's really hard to believe the accuracy of the statement.
This account is notorious for dropping reports like this in the past. There are a few things to look at here.
First, the contract sounds realistic. A four year, $33.5 million per year extension sounds about accurate as to what Lamb could and would receive in the instance that he does sign an extension.
The timing doesn't make much sense though. Jerry Jones has echoed that he's not in a hurry to get the deal done. Turning around and making Lamb the highest-paid wideout in league history just a few days later would make no sense at all.
Overall, the report shouldn't be looked into very deeply. The number and contract details sound realistic. It's missing the guaranteed money, which would be a huge part in locking Lamb down long-term.
To confirm accuracy, stick to listening to true NFL insiders for details within the front offices in football.
Lamb contract source grade: D-