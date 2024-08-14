Between the lines: Micah Parsons putting pressure on CeeDee Lamb will only hurt negotiations
By Lior Lampert
Recent intel from an infamous NFL outsider suggested the dragged-out contract saga between All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys is almost over. However, a deal has yet to be officially agreed upon and finalized.
Despite no agreement coming to fruition, there remains optimism that Lamb and the Cowboys will eventually find common ground. Fellow Dallas star Micah Parsons sounded confident the situation would get resolved in due time when discussing the matter on Tuesday.
Parsons declared Lamb "will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys on Week 1" with conviction, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.
While it's encouraging to hear Parsons' positivity regarding the feud between Lamb and the Cowboys, comments like this further complicate negotiations. Regardless of the former's intentions, his remarks only amplify the tension the latter and Dallas presumably feel.
Micah Parsons putting pressure on CeeDee Lamb will only hurt WR's negotiations with the Cowboys
Stating "CeeDee [Lamb] is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not" doesn't help the incredibly talented wideout maximize his earnings. As a teammate, Parsons should want to see other players on the Cowboys roster getting paid.
Moreover, Parsons should understand the circumstances, considering he's in a similar boat. The three-time Pro Bowl edge is extension-eligible also, but his deal is taking a backseat to Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.
"Obviously, we miss [Lamb]," Parsons voiced. "He's one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon."
Again, albeit an uplifting perspective from Parsons for a Cowboys squad desperately needing any influx of good vibes, it won't expedite the process.
Lamb likely appreciates hearing Parsons speak glowingly of him, especially after Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed a lack of urgency to settle things. Nonetheless, the standout pass rusher would be wise to stay in his lane and focus on what he can control until further notice.