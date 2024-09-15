Daniel Jones contract is actually worse for the Giants than you even think
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants fans are already counting down the days (and the dollars) until Daniel Jones is no longer the team's starting quarterback. But they may want to be careful what they wish for — it could get mighty expensive.
Jones is already owed $40 million this season as part of his four-year, $160 million extension he signed in 2023. New York has an escape hatch from that deal after this season but there's a costly caveat if things go worse than just Jones playing poorly.
Daniel Jones smartly negotiated this clause into his contract
If Jones were to be injured this year — he's already recovered from an ACL injury from last season that kept him out most of the year — he would be guaranteed $23 million in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, the clause only kicks in if he cannot pass a physical next offseason.
Nevertheless, it creates yet another layer of complications for New York's front office and coaching staff the further and further the season goes along.
Fans may remember Russell Wilson had a similar guarantee last season in Denver. Head coach Sean Payton got around that risk by benching him instead of paying $37 million in the event of an injury.
But by that point Denver was fighting (albeit futile) for a playoff spot, meaning Payton decided it was better to wave the white flag on the season than compete with their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Will Brian Daboll use the nuclear option on Daniel Jones?
New York head coach Brian Daboll may not be in the same position with Jones but will fans — and more importantly, management — be on board with such a drastic decision if it comes down to it?
Jones has been struggling (like really struggling) since Week 2 of last year. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since that game against Arizona and could break an NFL record Sunday for most passing attempts without scoring.
New York is 1-6 in the seven games Jones has started since signing his extension. He's too expensive for the lack of production and his deal can very well be blamed for general manager Joe Schoen having to pass on re-signing star running back Saquon Barkley, now with division rival Philadelphia (and thriving, by the way).
If he can't show any progress this year after recovering from injury, New York may be left with no choice but to save money and start the Drew Lock era early.