3 Deebo Samuel trade destinations after 49ers splurge on Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk finally agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million contract Thursday afternoon. As fate would have it, that exact offer has been on the table for a month, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. What exactly the holdup was in the whole proceeding is unclear, but it's done. We can stop talking about the 49ers trying to trade their best wideout.
Alas, we cannot entirely close the book on Niners trade speculation. By nature, a hefty contract breeds uncertainty elsewhere on the roster, often at the very same position. The Niners paid Brandon Aiyuk, perhaps reluctantly, which brings into question their long-term commitment to Deebo Samuel.
Samuel, 28, has an out in his contract after this season. He's due $24.2 million in 2025, so the Niners may not exercise that opt-out, but that just means another extension battle is on the horizon. Does San Francisco have the stomach for another drawn-out negotiation? And, more importantly, how much is Samuel going to look for?
Aiyuk took over the WR1 mantle for San Francisco last season, but we cannot ignore Samuel's unique set of skills. He's one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the NFL, comfortable lining up all over the formation and executing at every level. Whether he's catching a short dart over the middle, stretching the defense vertically with his speed, or even running a sweeper out of the backfield, Samuel finds a way to produce.
He was responsible for 1,117 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns last season. Samuel is on the shortlist of top WR2s in the NFL and he's perfectly capable of leading the charge for an offense in need.
If the Niners start to field trade offers with Aiyuk's new salary on the books, here are a few logical destinations.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are fairly loaded in the playmaking department. Drake London is flying off the board in fantasy drafts everywhere now that Kirk Cousins is his quarterback. Bijan Robinson is going to cook in a real offense. Maybe even Kyle Pitts can start delivering on some of that pre-draft hype.
And yet, Atlanta's WR depth leaves a lot to be desired. Samuel rounds out Atlanta's offensive core nicely, supplying Cousins with a quick, multi-dimensional option opposite London. Whereas London is a big, physical pass-catcher who wins 50-50 balls and produces in the end zone, Samuel can operate out of the slot, create after the catch on quick-hitters, and even shoulder some of the rushing burden alongside Bijan Robinson. Every offensive coordinator wants Deebo Samuel on their roster, and Zac Robinson's Sean McVay-inspired system is sure to make the most of Samuel's skill set.
The thing about Atlanta's offensive heavyweights (aside from Cousins) is that they're all inexperienced. Robinson, London, and Pitts have never been to the playoffs. There isn't a ton of veteran know-how in that playmaking corps. Samuel adds leadership and the wisdom inherent to winning at the highest level.
Atlanta's front office has proven that money is no object when a Super Bowl is within reach. This Falcons squad is going to win a lot of games if the pieces come together. Samuel would help an already-good offense level up.
2. Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman didn't exactly light up the preseason, which raises serious questions about the state of Josh Allen's WR room. With all due respect to Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, neither is cut out to lead a contending WR corps. Allen can paper over a lot with his arm talent and running ability, but he's not Patrick Mahomes, and the Bills' supporting cast is not on Kansas City's level.
The Bills need a better WR in the building to replace Stefon Diggs. While Samuel is not a one-for-one replacement, he's a couple years younger and perhaps a few million bucks cheaper. That, combined with the lack of alternative options available to Buffalo, should put the Bills at the front of the line if (or when) Samuel trade talks commence.
The Allen-Samuel connection would surely flourish quickly. While Deebo has undoubtedly benefitted from the play-calling acumen of Kyle Shanahan, that is a two-way street. Few wideouts are more flexible and dynamic within their roles. Samuel does the small things at the highest level. His execution is razor-sharp. He would elevate the Bills' wide receiver room... considerably.
In terms of price, Buffalo clearly does not want to break the bank on an elite wideout. Samuel, ideally, will fall in that second tier for WR contracts, avoiding the record-breaking tier established by a chaotic marketplace this summer. If the Bills are confident and comfortable lining up Samuel's next deal, this is a no-brainer.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers were oh so close to acquiring Brandon Aiyuk, but San Francisco couldn't line up a separate trade for his replacement. It should be a little bit easier to grease the wheels on a Samuel trade. Pittsburgh still needs depth behind George Pickens in the WR room and Deebo is probably what Arthur Smith dreams about at night.
Samuel just plugs so many holes within an offense. He can pick apart the defense so many ways, and Smith loves to mix up personnel packages to find unconventional avenues to production. More importantly, Samuel is a tremendous leader, a true pro's pro who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. The Steelers need a dose of that in their locker room. Compared to the erraticism of Pickens on and off the field, Samuel's steadfast production and disposition would be a boon for Pittsburgh.
There is a rather steep drop-off in terms of talent once you look beyond Pickens on the Steelers' depth chart. Pittsburgh will look to establish a run game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren (and maybe Justin Fields?), which is another fringe benefit to adding Samuel. He can help in that department. Still, it's also essential to run a balanced scheme in today's NFL. Russell Wilson has more than a few open-ended question marks at this stage of his career, but Samuel is prolific at every level. He should find ways to get open and make himself available, whether it's first-and-10 on the Steelers' own 20-yard line or a critical possession in the red zone.
If the Steelers were in on Aiyuk, it's only logical for them to be in on Samuel. Especially with what essentially amounts to an open salary slot at quarterback. Pittsburgh has the financial flexibility to acquire a big-name receiver and shell out the requisite cash.