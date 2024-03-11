NFL Rumors: Giants cooking up massive trade with Saquon Barkley savings
After watching Saquon Barkley leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen may have something up his sleeves.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants fanbase has not had a great start to free agency. They watched running back Saquon Barkley agree to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and effectively replaced him with Devin Singletary on a three-year, $16.5 million contract. Rising star safety Xavier McKinney left for the Green Bay Packers, who gave him a four-year, $68 million contract. The Giants signed former Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. to a three-year, $30 million.
The signings of Runyan and Singletary aren't groundbreaking moves that will excite fanbases. But it appears Giants general manager Joe Schoen has something up his sleeve that will really have the fanbase pumped up.
Sheena Quick of 1340 AM FOX Sports reported that, "barring a last minute, complete breakdown in negotiations," Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns "will be a New York Giant."
The MMQB's Albert Breer followed up, reporting that the Panthers and Giants were in discussions to send Burns to New York. Breer says that in order for the trade to be completed, the Giants will have to work out a new contract with Burns.
Giants working on massive trade to acquire DE Brian Burns from Panthers
This would be a huge get for the Giants, who were linked to Burns when he was a top pass rushing prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft class. The Giants lost out, as Burns was selected by the Panthers with the 16th overall pick. The Giants held the 17th overall pick, and used it on Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Now, both could be teammates if the trade actually goes through.
Burns received the franchise tag from the Panthers, worth $24 million for the 2024 season. However, the Panthers ended contract talks with Burns, opening the door for a potential sign and trade down the road.
Schoen is close with Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, as the two worked in the Buffalo Bills front office. Schoen was the assistant general manager from 2017 until 2021, while Morgan was the director of player personnel from 2018 until 2020. So, the two have a working relationship, which of course opens up the lines to communication.
Adding Burns to a defensive line featuring Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux? Sign Giants fans up for that.
In 16 games this past season, Burns recorded 40 quarterback pressures, 32 defensive stops, 30 solo tackles, 21 quarterback hurries, 10 quarterback hits, and nine sacks in 814 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
The deal is not done yet, but there is momentum that the Giants can acquire Burns from the Panthers.
UPDATE, 6:44 p.m. ET: According to NFL Network national insider, the Giants have acquired Burns from the Panthers in exchange for a second-rounder and a fifth-round draft pick. Additionally, the Giants and Burns agreed to terms on a five-year, $150 million contract, with $84.75 million guaranteed.
According to multiple reports, the picks heading to Carolina are the 39th-overall pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick while also doing a fifth-round pick swap.