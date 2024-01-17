NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh's second potential landing spot lands interview
Through all of the noise about Jim Harbaugh eyeing a potential return to the NFL after winning a national championship with his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, only one team had been truly connected to the former San Francisco 49ers head coach: the Los Angeles Chargers, who interviewed Harbaugh earlier this week.
But now we have another contender in the mix for Harbaugh's services.
Late on Tuesday night, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they too had completed an interview with Harbaugh earlier in the day.
The interview with Harbaugh comes just one day after the Falcons also interviewed the other biggest name active in this offseason's coaching carousel, Bill Belichick.
NFL Rumors: Falcons interview Jim Harbaugh for vacant head coaching job
All told, per the Falcons website, Atlanta has now completed seven head coaching interviews already to this point, perhaps the most active team in the coaching market to this point. To date, they have interviewed Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, 49ers DC Steve Wilks, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver, Belichick and now Harbaugh.
Since Belichick was let loose by the Patriots, the Falcons have seemingly been circled as the most likely destination for the eight-time Super Bowl champion head coach. At the same time, though, Harbaugh is far from a second-tier option or even a consolation prize if Belichick has eyes for another gig.
Harbaugh has won at every stop, both in college and in the NFL. He led the 49ers to three straight NFC Championship Games, including a Super Bowl appearance (a loss to his brother, John, and the Ravens). He has a national championship now from his time at Michigan, the program's first in more than 25 years, and led Stanford to a Top 5 finish in the polls previously.
Despite their underperformance and uncertain quarterback situation, the Falcons are one of the most enticing available head coaching jobs. They have a treasure trove of skill position talent on offense and a defense that has shown some improvement.
As for Harbaugh, it would make sense for him in Atlanta given the culture reset that the organization is looking for. But perhaps more crucially, what exactly the interest in Harbaugh is around the NFL has been a bit uncertain. Now with the Falcons interviewing him, we're starting to get more clarity into just how highly in-demand he is.