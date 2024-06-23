Packers are still thinking about their ex with Jordan Love contract timeline
By Mark Powell
After the Jacksonville Jaguars extended quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a deal worth over $55 million annually, the question became who's got next. While Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are likely to agree upon a deal in the $60 million range when all is said and done -- thus making him the highest-paid QB in the NFL -- the answer isn't so simple with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers want to keep Love around, obviously. He's an incredible talent for a franchise that seems to luck into quarterbacks. Yet, as Green Bay faithful would argue, if you've stumbled on three Pro Bowl talents in a row, is it really luck?
Love balled out in the second half of last season, leading the Packers to the playoffs and an upset Wild Card round victory over Prescott and the Cowboys. It's only fair that, like Dak, Love receives the money he deserves. Unlike Dak, however, Love has far less experience under his belt, as well as playing time. Much of that is the Packers fault since they had him sit behind Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of his career, but the point is the same -- is Love a finished product, and can he be as productive as he looked in the final half of the 2024 season?
That's what the Packers are banking on, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Green Bay is hoping to get a new deal done with their quarterback before training camp.
“The tricky thing now is I’ve talked to a lot of scouts and executives (who) believe he’s now a top 10 passer in the entire NFL,” Fowler said. “Just a small sample and that costs a lot of money as we know.”
Green Bay Packers still thinking about Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love extension
Most importantly for the Packers, they don't want to repeat past mistakes. With Rodgers, he and the Green Bay front office engaged in a few stare-downs towards the end of his career. Rodgers threatened retirement, and the Packers eventually caved. Finally, the front office had enough and traded him to the Jets in favor of starting the Love era.
“So, they’re going to try to shake something out. The Packers would like to get a long-term deal done with Love before training camp. That’s their goal. A little bit of pressure on the Packers after all those years of problems and fiascos with Aaron Rodgers. They would like a clean process here just to get this done with Jordan Love," Fowler continued.
Green Bay would rather avoid another situation like Rodgers', and every game Love plays well under center, the more his price will go up. Their best bet is to sign Love now, and hope his camp is open to an offer under the one Lawrence eventually accepted. Either way, they will be taking a monumental risk.