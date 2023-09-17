NFL Rumors: 3 Kirk Cousins blockbuster trade packages the Vikings can cash in on
The Minnesota Vikings are off to the worst possible start, which has only amplified questions about Kirk Cousins' future with the organization.
NFL Rumors: Vikings could trade Kirk Cousins to Jets
The New York Jets' season flashed before our eyes on Monday night when Aaron Rodgers spun to the ground with a torn Achilles. After an offseason of hype, the Jets' new-look offense got four snaps in before reverting back to former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson.
New York is still 1-0 to open the season with a dominant defense and a talented batch of playmakers. Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook form the foundation of an explosive offense. If only the quarterback was more reliable.
New York is undoubtedly the most reasonable landing spot for Cousins. It almost makes too much sense. The Vikings can reset with draft capital, while the Jets get a high-level rental to hold down the fort until Rodgers returns in 2024. Cousins is also another wise veteran who can mentor the wayward Zach Wilson, who looked completely unprepared in Week 1 despite a summer of studying under Rodgers.
Cousins has lost some zip on his passes over the last couple of years, but he's still a supremely confident gunslinger who loves to air it out. His connection with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen over the years is proof of his ability to cultivate relationships with elite receivers. Garrett Wilson is the perfect next man in line. Plus, who better to ease Dalvin Cook into the Jets' offense than his former running mate?