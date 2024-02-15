NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins-Steelers buzz, Fields to Patriots, Aiyuk suitor
- Kirk Cousins interested in Steelers
- What a Justin Fields to the Patriots trade might look like
- Potential Brandon Aiyuk suitor
After a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, Brandon Aiyuk has given the impression that he'd be more than welcome to a potential trade away from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. Whether it's on social media or comments from Aiyuk himself, the star wide receiver has not hidden displeasure with the situation he's in.
Aiyuk is coming off a career year which saw him record 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games. For as good as he was in the regular season, Aiyuk's production did falter a bit in the postseason as he recorded just three catches in each of San Francisco's three playoff games, catching one touchdown in the process. In the Super Bowl, he had three catches for 49 yards.
What makes Aiyuk's sudden displeasure interesting is he's headed into the final year of his contract. He's set to make $14.1 million in the 2024 season before hitting unrestricted free agency. With no long-term extension in hand, Aiyuk might be looking for a trade to join a team willing to give him the massive contract he seeks.
One team that could be interested in acquiring Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders who are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason and could look to form a dangerous wide receiver duo with Aiyuk joining Terry McLaurin.
Washington has an underwhelming quarterback situation which might be unappealing to Aiyuk with Sam Howell running the show, but the Commanders can change that quickly with the No. 2 overall pick by selecting a guy like Drake Maye, or potentially pulling off a trade to acquire Justin Fields if the Bears want to move on from him.
If Aiyuk is indeed available to be had, Washington has the assets and cap space to make it happen.