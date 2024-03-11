NFL Rumors: Latest Kirk Cousins update is scary news for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings not only have competition for Kirk Cousins, but they may not be able to make the offer he wants.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings have serious competition for Kirk Cousins in the Atlanta Falcons. By now, that much is obvious, as Cousins wife is from Georgia and playing closer to family makes a lot of sense for him at this stage of his career.
When the legal tampering period opens, Cousins camp is expected to begin negotiations with the Falcons. Atlanta has more money to play with than the Vikings, who would need Cousins to accept a team-friendly deal to stay in Minnesota.
Cousins is reportedly looking for a multiyear contract that pays him over $40 million per season. This is a problem for the Vikings, which have to extend Justin Jefferson and pay Danielle Hunter this offseason as well.
NFL Rumors: Falcons can afford Kirk Cousins, while Vikings cannot
The entire league is awaiting Cousins decision, as it will shape the quarterback market and free agency as a whole. The Falcons can afford Cousins asking price and will gladly pay it to solve their quarterback conundrum. Desmond Ridder simply will not cut it, even in the NFC South.
With Cousins in tow, the Falcons could emerge as a contender in one of the weaker divisions in football. While the Buccaneers have reloaded by signing Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans to extensions, the Falcons are a real threat and forever a 'quarterback away'.
The Vikings, in the meantime, would save a lot of money by letting Cousins walk. This is capital they could spend on Hunter, Jefferson and more, all the while rebuilding through the draft. Still, with the most important position in football a question mark, there's no telling where the Vikings will turn.
Minnesota did some snooping around the NFL Combine as to what the asking price would be to trade up for one of the top-tier quarterbacks in this year's draft class. In a class that features Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and more, that could be the most enticing route.