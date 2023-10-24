NFL Rumors: Lions-Chase Young trade, Raiders QB blunder, Chiefs trade chip
- Raiders completely botched the QB situation in Vegas
- If the Chiefs trade away a player, it's obvious who it'll be
- Lions have a strong case to make a trade for Chase Young
NFL Rumors: Chiefs biggest trade chip is an obvious candidate
Though the NFL Trade Deadline is still a week away, you always have to look at the possibility of contenders like the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs being active.
Brett Veach already made one move to help the Chiefs roster, bringing back a familiar face in wide receiver Mecole Hardman. However, there could still be some more work ahead, particularly with recent news that Kansas City could be without linebacker Nick Bolton for around two months. And let's be honest, the offense could still use some more firepower too.
Obviously, the most valuable asset at the trade deadline is draft capital. But teams like the Chiefs have also shown the wise propensity to add to their stockpile of picks at the deadline in order to facilitate more trades. In that light, you have to look at who might fetch some value in return if they were on the block.
For the Chiefs, there is no more clear trade chip for them to possibly deal than former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Nate Taylor of The Athletic (subscription required) elaborated on the past processes and current situation in Kansas City and how that could lead to CEH being on the move.
"A year ago, cornerback Rashad Fenton was in the final year of his rookie contract and was sent to the Falcons just before the deadline. A similar player this season could be Edwards-Helaire, who is in the final year of his rookie contract while starter Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon have been more effective contributors."
In the final year of his rookie contract and after the Chiefs elected to not pick up his fifth-year option, Edwards-Helaire has long been floated as a trade candidate for this franchise. Now that the deadline is here, it would only make sense that they would take their lost opportunity to recoup value for a player they, frankly, don't have much use for within the offense.