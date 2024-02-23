NFL Rumors: Matching 4 top trade candidates with the perfect team
The official marker of the new league year is quickly approaching, and some key players are sure to be dealt, here's who they should land with
By Jack Posey
3. Brandon Aiyuk
Most people would question why San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk would be a trade candidate. He is a young player on a team that just went to the Super Bowl earlier this month. But after only three catches for 49 yards in the final game and a crushing defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs, he posted a story on Instagram that read, “Don’t forget what got you there.” During the end of season meeting with reporters, Aiyuk was asked if he hopes to stay with the 49ers. Aiyuk responded with "If that's the right move." This could hint at the departure of the receiver out of San Francisco.
The ideal landing spot for Aiyuk is a team needing a feature receiver. In this case, the Arizona Cardinals.
I recently mock-traded Tee Higgins to the Cardinals, but the Bengals want Higgins to stay in Cincinnati and will keep him there by any means necessary. The Cardinals will likely lose their top receiver, Marquise Brown, in free agency, and they will need to surround Kyler Murray with weapons. In Arizona, Aiyuk would be the primary weapon to a quarterback who has shown what he can do with a top receiver, Deandre Hopkins. Not to mention, Brandon Aiyuk went to Arizona State University. Aiyuk’s a talented young player who would command high draft capital, especially if a division rival is interested.
Brandon Aiyuk's perfect team: Arizona Cardinals