NFL Rumors: Matching 4 top trade candidates with the perfect team
The official marker of the new league year is quickly approaching, and some key players are sure to be dealt, here's who they should land with
By Jack Posey
4. Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick could be getting traded this offseason. Just one year after appearing in the Super Bowl, the Eagles had a historical downfall, losing the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With just one year left on his current contract, the Eagles have already permitted Reddick to seek a trade. The Eagles will seek something out of Reddick instead of letting him walk in free agency.
Any team would be lucky to benefit from Reddick’s services. After four years with the Cardinals and one with the Panthers, he’s spent the last two in Philadelphia. And in these past two years, he has become the definition of an edge threat. He’s racked up 27 sacks in the past two years. The spot that would make the most sense for Reddick would be the Las Vegas Raiders.
Reddick could line up across from Maxx Crosby, an equally excellent pass rusher, and be coached by a defensive-minded coach. In return for Reddick, the Eagles could try to acquire Tyree Wilson, who the Raiders drafted initially to line up across from Crosby.
The Raiders might not be as close to a Super Bowl as the Eagles are, but they have superstar talent and might be a quarterback away from becoming a scary team.