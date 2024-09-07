A Packers-49ers trade to replace Jordan Love while making Vikings fans sob
The Green Bay Packers made a trade for Malik Willis a few weeks ago to give themselves a little bit of depth behind Jordan Love, on the off chance the Love would get injured in 2024.
Unfortunately, it took just one game for Love to suffer an injury that would keep him out for a good bit. In the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Love would be tackled awkwardly with just 30 seconds left in the game.
After the initial testing and scans, it was revealed that there was damage to the MCL in Love's knee, likely an MCL sprain, and he would likely miss 3-6 weeks.
While Love is out, the Packers could very well look into finding an upgrade over Willis to stop the bleeding as best as possible. They can't afford to be 2-5 by the time Love returns.
The perfect option to stopgap the bleeding caused by the loss of Love resides in San Fransisco with the 49ers.
A Packers-49ers trade to will the Jordan Love sized hole in Green Bay
A trade for the San Fransisco 49ers depth quarterback, Josh Dobbs, would be a pretty cheap one for Green Bay to pull off.
This deal is quite simple. The Packers would be sending their 2025 sixth-round pick to San Fransisco for their depth quarterback, Josh Dobbs.
Dobbs isn't in this deal to give the Packers a long-term option. Honestly, he's only a step or two better than Malik Willis. But, the fact of the matter is that he is simply better than Willis and the Packers could really use as good of an option at QB as they can get for the next few weeks.
Best-case scenario is that Love misses three weeks, Worst case scenario is that Love misses two months. If the real scenario is somewhere in the middle, Green Bay could find themselves at well below .500 through six or seven games if they keep trotting out Malik Willis.
Willis has a lot higher ceiling than Dobbs does, which makes sense to keep him as a long-term backup. But Dobbs is just better right now and Green Bay needs to win. They wouldn't be giving up much in this deal, so it wouldn't really hurt them to make it. It would plug the Jordan Love-sized hole in their offense until Love is able to return.
Plus, the fact that he would come from the Minnesota Vikings last season would make it even sweeter. The Vikings made it clear that Dobbs wasn't good enough to play for them. For him to come to Green Bay and help the Packers win a few games in Love's absence would be poetic.