NFL Rumors: Rashee Rice suspension, Steelers QB future, Cowboys ignoring RB more
After seven long months, the NFL season is finally back. Through two games, we have gotten two instant classic matchups between four of the best teams in the league. Now, we get to watch the other 28 teams compete in the coming days. Football fans couldn't ask for a much better life than this.
There is still quite a bit of drama, headlined by the Ja'Marr Chase contract saga, that is capturing fans' attention.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs are all at the front of this week's NFL rumors.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys rumored to be connected to wide receivers, not running backs
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the shallower offenses in the entire league. They have Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb, but after that, they don't have too much to offer.
Many around the league are quick to point out how old and run-down their running back room is. They have a tandem of Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, both of which are well out of their prime.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently covered the Cowboys' biggest position of need, and he highlighted the wide receiver room, not the depleted running back room.
"Tyreek Hill has Jaylen Waddle as a running mate. Justin Jefferson is joined by Jordan Addison. The Houston Texans brought in Stefon Diggs to work alongside Nico Collins. The 49ers are moving forward with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Dallas, meanwhile, doesn't have a legitimate second threat among its wide receivers.
These rumors would mean that Dallas would be opting to head into the year and effectively use a running back room of Elliott, Cook and Rico Dowdle. Dallas desperately needs to find a better back that can take some of the pressure off their veteran duo. It's a much bigger need than wide receiver at this point.
NFL Rumors: Steelers still searching for QB of the future as 2024 kicks off
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to upgrade their quarterback room this season. They also brought in Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator, massively upgrading over Matt Canada.
"All three guys, to be really transparent, are somewhat scalded," head coach Mike Tomlin said in April. "They got something to prove professionally. But we as a collective feel the same way. We have something to prove, and I just think that is a good frame of mind to be in as individuals and as a collective as we prepare ourselves for the 2024 season."
The Steelers will still be looking towards the 2025 NFL Draft to upgrade at QB. Wilson is likely only in the Black and Gold for a season or two. Fields has the chance to win the job as the long-term option, but if he struggles, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh front office will turn to the draft.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski listed a few QB prospects as potential fits to the Steelers, but it's USC's Miller Moss that really sticks out. Moss threw for nearly 400 yards in the Week 1 matchup against 13th-ranked LSU and could be one of the biggest risers in this year's draft class if he can carry that momentum throughout the rest of the year.
NFL Rumors: Rashee Rice suspension all but confirmed to not be in 2024
The Chiefs have had a ton on their hands in dealing with Rashee Rice and his pending felony charges related to a street racing incident earlier this year. Many have speculated that Rice could face harsh punishment, with rumors ranging from a small slap on the wrist to a big suspension.
“There’s going to be punishments and stuff that they’re going to have to deal with,” Mahomes said of Rice last month. “But when you’re a guy on the team, you’re kind of like an older brother to the guy. You want to bring him up as best you can."
But, despite the comments from Mahomes that he will deal with some punishment and the fact that Rice is still facing pending felony charges because of the street racing incident, Rice is expected to be available for the entire 2024 NFL season.
Still, just because the NFL and the judicial system hasn't put their foot down on the situation yet doesn't mean that the Chiefs won't issue him a punishment of their own. I would say that's very unlikely though, as the Chiefs likely would have already dealt that punishment out if they were going to do so.
More than likely, Rice will be facing some sort of punishment at the end of the season or into the offseason.