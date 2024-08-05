NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson's leash shrinking, Raiders QB battle, Cousins blindsided
- Kirk Cousins was blindsided when the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
- The battle between Aidan O'Connell and Garder Minshew for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback job continues
- Russell Wilson is losing his grip on the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback gig
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Everyone was shocked by Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr., including Kirk Cousins
Months later, the Atlanta Falcons' decision to spend the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is still baffling. After all, the team committed $100 million in guaranteed money to veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins roughly a month and a half prior.
And based on recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Marc Raimondi, Cousins was as surprised as anyone to see Penix get taken by Atlanta.
Cousins' representatives were "stunned" by the Penix selection, per Fowler and Raimondi.
"That never came up as even a remote possibility," Fowler and Raimondi reported from a source "with direct knowledge" of Cousins' free agency strategy.
Keeping your alleged franchise gunslinger out of the loop about pairing him with his eventual successor is one way to approach things. Cousins now finds himself in a spot where he'll constantly look over his shoulder, wondering when he'll get replaced. Meanwhile, Penix has to wait patiently for his opportunity. Neither is an ideal position for the players, but it's the reality they're currently facing.
How will this situation impact the locker room, and what will head coach Raheem Morris do to handle things? What does this mean for Cousins' long-term future in Atlanta?
Ironically, Cousins was once in similar circumstances earlier in his career, though he was in Penix's shoes. He usurped former first-round pick Robert Griffin III as the quarterback of the now-Washington Commanders.
NFL Rumors: Raiders QB battle is at a crossroads
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Aidan O'Connell entered training camp as the leader in the clubhouse to win the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback job. Nonetheless, head coach Antonio Pierce left the door open for veteran Garden Minshew to entrench himself at the very top.
On Monday, Breer noted how Pierce "challenged" both O'Connell and Minshew to "seize" the opportunity. If either can grab the competition by the horns and prove they're the guy, that'll ultimately determine who will be under center come Week 1.
Las Vegas signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract in March, including $15 million guaranteed. In 2023, he earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year-old completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 17 games (7-6 record in 13 starts).
O'Connell took the reigns as the full-time starter last season when the Raiders named Pierce the interim head coach. He went 5-5 in his 10 starts as a rookie, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
While the Raiders have more invested in Minshew, teammates rallied around O'Connell when he got his chance, headlined by star wide receiver Davante Adams. So, it'll be fascinating to see how things shake out in the coming weeks.
For now, this situation remains fluid and worth monitoring.
NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson is losing his grip on Steelers starting QB gig
While Russell Wilson continues to nurse a hamstring injury, Justin Fields has generated a lot of buzz from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.
In March, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was in "pole position" to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Since then, that appears to no longer be the case.
Breer mentions in his Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) column that Fields is closing the gap while Wilson remains sidelined. Moreover, the NFL insider states he "wouldn't count out" the former winning the positional battle outright:
" ... the longer Russell Wilson's injury woes linger, the wider the door opens for [Justin] Fields ..."
Considering the Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal for the league minimum, it'd be easy to move on from him. If they feel Fields can emerge as a long-term option, why not do so sooner rather than later?
Fields has been garnering rave reviews from Steelers camp thus far, indicating the organization has softened its stance on Wilson. But are they willing to abandon the latter entirely?
Wilson, 35, is far from the nine-time Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was. His career has taken a turn for the worse in the twilight years. Meanwhile, Fields offers intrigue and untapped potential as a 25-year-old dual-threat quarterback and former first-round pick.