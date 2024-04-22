Seahawks alternative to taking a local QB product is a really dumb idea
The Seattle Seahawks could take Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL Draft, but instead they're rolling with a different option.
By Mark Powell
With Geno Smith in the final year of his contract and the Seahawks scrambling to find a long-term option at quarterback, Mike Macdonald and Co. are apparently content with what they already have.
Seattle owns the No. 16 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Come Thursday night, the top-four quarterbacks on the board will likely be gone by the time they pick. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy are a pipe dream for the Seahawks unless they offer a loaded trade package to the New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals.
Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, both veterans for the college level, played in the Pac-12 for Oregon and Washington respectively last season. The Seahawks had a front-row seat for both, specifically Penix Jr., who showcased his stunning accuracy and deep ball on a regular basis. Yet, the Seahawks reportedly don't view either as their best-case scenario on Thursday night.
"With regards to Penix, though, it should be pointed out that the Seahawks are high on quarterback Sam Howell, whom they traded for last month, and feel he offers some unique advantages. The 23-year-old Howell started 18 NFL games for the Commanders, is the same age as Penix (and Daniels) and is one year younger than Bo Nix (Oregon)," Adam Schefter wrote.
Are the Seahawks making the right call passing on Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix?
Perhaps it's just a smokescreen on the part of Macdonald and John Schneider, but on the surface either Penix Jr. or Nix would thrive in an offense of Seattle's caliber. While Schefter it right to point out that Howell has NFL starts under his belt and is of a similar age, the UNC product also failed to make much of an impact in Washington -- so much so, in fact, that the Commanders opted to trade him to the Seahawks this offseason.
Seattle proved all of us wrong once before by giving Geno a second chance to start when few teams would have. They traded away a franchise quarterback who was on the decline in Russell Wilson and loaded up on picks in the process.
However, that was the Pete Carroll regime. Macdonald has already made one questionable decision which angered some Legion of Boom alum. There's always a chance he is overthinking this conundrum as well.
Howell offers mobility and an electric arm. His decision-making needs some work, and will get him trouble in an NFC West division that features some impressive defenses.