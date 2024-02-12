NFL Rumors: Steelers emerge as trade suitor for Kenny Pickett replacement
The Steelers will be in the market for a new signal caller next season and a plausible solution has emerged
By Jack Posey
The 2023-24 NFL season has wrapped up with a game-clinching touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman to win Super Bowl LVIII. Now, all 32 teams will turn the page and begin looking forward to next season to knock off the two-time champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Teams will look to improve through the draft, free agency, and trades. One such team is, of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who snuck into this past postseason as a wild card berth, but has big questions at quarterback moving forward. Those questions, however, could be answered in a big way.
A frequent guest on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on Monday's show about who the Steelers could be targeting at quarterback this offseason: Justin Fields.
NFL Rumors: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is a 'big fan of Justin Fields' amid trade buzz
The Steelers have faced their fair share of poor offensive play over the past couple of years, and their fans would be the first ones to tell you.
Fire Matt Canada was a movement for nearly two years, and when he was finally fired, the offense wasn’t much better. Former first-round pick and hometown kid, Kenny Pickett, hasn’t been excellent either. Case in point: Joe Flacco (13) had seven more touchdown passes than Kenny Pickett (6). A reminder that Flacco was signed by the Browns in Week 12.
Pickett played 13 games in the 2023 season, suffered an ankle injury, and did not return to the lineup after being benched for the remainder of the season in favor of Mason Rudolph. Management and Mike Tomlin are now ready to usher a new era into Pittsburgh.
Schefter is reporting that Tomlin “is a big fan of Justin Fields.” This should make Steelers fans more pleased with the hiring of Arthur Smith, who most recently worked with Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinecke. Still, before that, he worked with a more mobile Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. But none compare to the ceiling of Fields.
In 13 games this past year, Fields passed for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns, adding 657 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. It has been reported the Bears’ asking price for Fields is a second-round pick, if not higher.
Fields would add another element to a Pittsburgh offense and combining with a top-five defense the Steelers could become a force to be reckoned with.