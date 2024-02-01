NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Lions extension plans, Jags franchise tag
- Will the Bills trade Stefon Diggs this offseason?
- The Lions have contract extension plans for some important players
- The Jags could franchise tag one of their best.
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk reignited
After having arguably the worst performance of his decorated NFL career in the AFC Divisional Round against the Chiefs, speculation about wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ future with the Bills began to resurface.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the media in an attempt to put the fire out before it even started. But when there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.
Diggs struggled mightily down the stretch of his age-30 season, suggesting that his best days as a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver could be behind him. However, he is still getting paid like a top wideout as things currently stand.
The four-time Pro Bowler has roughly a $28 million cap hit each of the next three seasons for the Bills, a premium price for a player whose production declined throughout 2023. As a result, Peter King of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk anticipates Buffalo will “want to do major surgery on Diggs’ deal, and I expect Diggs to not be happy about it.”
If the Bills approach Diggs to take a pay cut but he declines, then what? The likeliest solution would be a trade if the two sides cannot agree on a restructured contract.
What would Diggs’ trade value be? While he showed signs of slowing down this season, Diggs still hauled in 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl nod. In other words, the Bills aren’t going to give him away.
Is any team out there willing to give up what it would take to acquire a receiver entering his age-31 season with a $28 million cap hit?