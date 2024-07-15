3 wide receivers Vikings can sign as Jordan Addison insurance
By Jack Posey
On Sunday, Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison had a run-in with law enforcement. It is not his first as a pro, however, as last year he was ticketed for going 140 miles per hour rushing his dog to the veterinarian.
This time, he was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence. His punishment could come with jail time and a penalty from the NFL.
As more details emerge about Addison’s arrest, the Vikings will have a decision to make. If Addison were to miss games, here is who the Vikings could sign to replace him in the interim.
3. Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas has not been the same player since his record-breaking 2019 season, where he caught 149 balls for 1,725 yards en route to an Offensive Player of the Year bid. Since 2020, Thomas has played in 20 games, dealing with ankle, thigh, knee, and toe injuries.
Thomas is injury-prone, but the upside to signing him is way better than the downside. If Thomas can stay healthy, who is to say what he can’t accomplish?
2. Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow is a consistent player. He has only missed seven games once in his five-year career and has shown he can be a safety blanket for a quarterback. In 2021, with Derek Carr, he was targeted 128 times and caught 103 balls for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
If Addison is forced to miss time, it would be valuable for rookie JJ McCarthy to have an additional safety net next to Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.
1. Corey Davis
Corey Davis is back in the NFL after a one-year retirement stint. After not being re-signed to the New York Jets, the former first-round pick will be looking to redeem himself.
Davis is not known to be a safety blanket; in fact, he has never cracked the 1,000-yard mark in his six-year career. But unlike Thomas and Renfrow, he can stretch the field and take the top off a defense, an attribute that is most similar to Addison’s game.