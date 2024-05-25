Chiefs could revive career of former All-Pro to weather Rashee Rice suspension
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is in attendance at the team's OTAs that began this past week and has been on the field practicing with the offense. However, the expectation still remains that this will likely not be the case whenever Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season rolls around.
Rice, of course, is facing multiple charges stemming from his involvement in a street race that resulted in a multi-car crash on a Dallas freeway earlier this offseason. He also has charges still pending against him after he allegedly punched a photographer at a nightclub some weeks after the reckless driving incident as well.
The great unknown is just how long Rice will be suspended and the Chiefs will be without him but it does seem like a formality that the receiver will miss some time. How Kansas City deals with that absence will be just as interesting. While the club added Marquise Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy to the receiver room, there could be questions still if Rice isn't available.
However, there's a former multi-time All-Pro pass-catcher still available on the free-agent market who the Chiefs could take a low-risk gamble on in order to try and remedy the situation: Michael Thomas.
Chiefs connected to Michael Thomas amid looming Rashee Rice suspension
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report revealed one move that every NFL team still needs to make and, for the Chiefs, he suggested signing former New Orleans Saints star and recently oft-injured receiver Michael Thomas. His reasoning stems from needing to replace Rice and his logic for why Thomas would be the right fit to do that makes sense:
"So, it would be a smart move to bring in Thomas, especially since Kansas City doesn't need a deep threat but might need someone to operate out of the slot to replace Rice."
Thomas was a first-team All-Pro selection in back-to-back seasons with the Saints in 2018 and 2019 as he led the NFL in receptions in both seasons while leading in yards in 2019 with 1,725. Since then, however, injuries have absolutely plagued the former Ohio State star.
Out of a possible 67 games over the past four seasons in New Orleans, Thomas has appeared in just 20, including missing the entirety of the 2021 season. A foot and ankle injury has been at the heart of his issues staying on the field but there have been other ailments as well. And with that limited action, Thomas' production has also suffered, catching just 95 passes in those 20 games for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns.
Having said that, if there's any place where Thomas' career could get a shot of life, it would be Kansas City. Not only is there the obvious benefit of playing with Patrick Mahomes but it's also a role wherein the veteran would not be asked to be the primary receiving option. Instead, he would be a cog in the system, and that lack of pressure could benefit him and the Chiefs greatly.
Given the injuries, such a move would obviously be a bit of dice-roll for the Chiefs, but it's a low-risk one. If it works, then they're able to find an easy way to survive without Rice. If it doesn't, the champs are in the same spot they'd be in without trying to help the situation. That makes signing Thomas about as obvious of a move as you can think of to help the Kansas City receiving corps.