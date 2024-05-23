Former Vikings Pro Bowler could be part of answer to backfield conundrum
He was let go by the Purple Gang last offseason despite racking up some big numbers the previous four seasons. Running back Dalvin Cook was the 41st overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. After injuries threated to derail his career, he went on quite the tear.
From 2019-22, he touched the ball a combined 1,245 times, gaining 6.423 yards from scrimmage and scoring 46 touchdowns. He gained at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage each season, and was named to the Pro Bowl all four years.
Despite that production, he was a salary cap casualty last offseason.
Dalvin Cook should be fresh after a fairly quiet 2023 season
The former Florida State Seminole would eventually find a home this past season, landing with the New York Jets in mid-August. He played in 15 games, but touched the ball only 82 times, including 67 carries.
He ran for 214 yards, caught 15 passes for 78 yards and never reached the end zone. He would wind up on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and made an appearance in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Cook totaled 23 yards on eight attempts in the club’s 34-10 win over Houston.
Cook remains unsigned, at least for now, but there’s still time to latch on with an organization. And he's trying to make his case as to why one of the league's 32 teams should give him an opportunity, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
“To be honest, I had this conversation with my agent, and it’s like this year I do want to go to training camp,” explained the seven-year pro on NFL Network’s The Insiders on Wednesday. “I just want to get my legs back under me and feel like myself again. I feel like getting in front of my teammates, new coaches and showing them what I got. I can still cut and still take (the ball) 80 (yards) when it’s time. I just got to get out there and show all these people that Dalvin is still Dalvin.”
Cook’s versatility is no doubt a plus, as is his postseason experience with both the Vikings and Ravens. He could be a much bigger factor to a team than he was in 2023, especially he inks a deal with a club sooner than later.