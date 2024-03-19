NFL rumors: Vikings' options to trade up are quickly dwindling
Despite acquiring the No. 23 overall pick from the Houston Texans, the amount of trade partners to be had atop the NFL Draft are quickly dwindling for the Minnesota Vikings. What are they to do?
By John Buhler
It is no secret how much the Minnesota Vikings love them some J.J. McCarthy. While the Michigan man had a fine college career, he is only QB4 on most pundits' draft boards for a reason. He was not asked to throw a ton playing for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. Regardless, the Vikings are in a prime position to trade up to get him, but sadly, they are running out of potential trade partners already.
Albert Breer of SI reported all three teams picking atop the 2024 NFL Draft have shown no indications that they want to entertain possibilities of trading back. The Chicago Bears will be taking Caleb Williams No. 1 overall out of USC. As for the Washington Commanders picking at No. 2 and the New England Patriots picking at No. 3, they will likely go Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, in some order.
While there is some debate about the Vikings moving up from No. 11 to No. 2 in a deal with Washington, especially after trading for the No. 23 overall pick from the Houston Texans, the most natural top-three trade partner was New England. It does not look to be the case. The two most likely trade partners for them are the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5.
Arizona and Los Angeles are all good at quarterback, as the Cardinals love Kyler Murray and the Chargers love Justin Herbert. Trading up for Minnesota is all about getting past the other team who is infatuated with McCarthy. That would be the New York Giants picking at No. 6. Will they strike a deal?
Breer indicated that if the Vikings were to move up to something like No. 4 in a deal with the Cardinals that Minnesota would have to be good with taking either Daniels or Maye, in addition to McCarthy. Otherwise, why only trade up to No. 4? Given that Minnesota desperately needs a franchise quarterback after letting Kirk Cousins walk in NFL free agency, they have no choice but to trade up.
If they were to stand pat, that would mean general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah acquired the No. 23 overall pick for pretty much no reason at all. It would also indicate that the Vikings would use the No. 11 overall pick to take Bo Nix out of Oregon, or massively reach on Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. If they are in love with the latter, then they are best served trading back, or using No. 23...
Right now, it is so good to be the Cardinals. They have the most valuable pick in the draft right now, as we all have a pretty strong idea as to what the Bears, Commanders and Patriots want to do. Although the Vikings could conceivably trade up with the Chargers, somebody else could leap frog them in a deal with the Cardinals to get to No. 4. Monti Ossenfort is going to get so much for that No. 4 pick.
Minnesota does not appear to be done dealing just yet, but it takes two to make a trade go, right?