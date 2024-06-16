Why the Vikings QB decision says more about J.J. McCarthy than you think
By Lior Lampert
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings traded up one spot in the first round to ensure they land Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. However, the organization also believes in veteran journeyman and offseason acquisition Sam Darnold, so now what?
Signs point to the Vikings' positional "battle" between Darnold and McCarthy being over before it could even start. Regardless of what the eye test may say, the former appears to have a firm grip on being the Week 1 starter (and beyond). But what does this already seemingly-made decision from Minnesota tell us about the latter (if anything)?
On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter, revealing that the Vikings feel there is "untapped potential" in Darnold. Nevertheless, whether that's true, it's pretty strange that Minnesota effectively ruled McCarthy out of the running at this juncture in the offseason. Is this an indictment on the rookie and his development (or lack thereof)?
After losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, the Vikings were eager to pursue a young signal-caller in this year's NFL Draft. Based on the circumstances and McCarthy's draft pedigree, shouldn't he deserve more consideration to be under center sooner rather than later? During Fowler's segment, the NFL insider made additional comments, leading us to believe Minnesota counting on Darnold reflects the former Wolverine than you think.
Vikings QB decision says more about J.J. McCarthy than you think
Fowler indicates Minnesota would let McCarthy ride the bench for an "unknown amount of games," under the impression Darnold could "thrive if everything goes well." Even if it ends up being "a full season," the Vikings want the 2024 No. 10 pick to be ready to handle a pass-happy offensive scheme.
"... however many games that they believe he [McCarthy] can learn a high-volume passing system behind the scenes ...," Fowler said.
That is a very noteworthy tidbit, considering Michigan was one of the most run-heavy teams in college football in 2023. The Wolverines finished 117 out of 133 in passing play percentage this past season (40.43).
Conversely, the Vikings had the third-highest passing play percentage in the NFL this past season (63.31). So, you can see why Minnesota doesn't want to put too much on McCarthy's plate at once.
Whether Vikings fans like it or not, McCarthy doesn't seem like a threat to usurp Darnold on the depth chart anytime soon. Moreover, reports suggest it has equally much to do with the former's slow progression as Minnesota has faith in the latter.