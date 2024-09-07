NFL Week 1 full schedule: Matchups, byes, times, and odds for Sunday's slate
By Jack Posey
The NFL's opening Sunday is officially here! We got our first taste of the 2024 season on Thursday when the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. Then, in an equally exciting game on Friday, in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29.
The excitement will continue on Sunday. Here is what to look forward to as we dive into the full NFL schedule for Sunday along with the odds and more for each game.
NFL Week 1 full schedule
Matchup
Time and TV Channel
Cardinals at Bills
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Patriots at Bengals
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Vikings at Giants
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Titans at Bears
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Panthers at Saints
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Steelers at Falcons
1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Jaguars at Dolphins
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Texans at Colts
1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Raiders at Chargers
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Broncos at Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cowboys at Browns
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Commanders at Buccaneers
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Rams at Lions
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Jets at 49ers (Monday Night Football)
8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
NFL Week 1: 1 p.m. ET slate
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
The debut of number-one overall pick Caleb Williams headlines this new-look Bears team. The Titans have a new look of their own, called by head coach Brian Callahan and second-year signal-caller Will Levis.
At home, the Bears are favored by 3.5. O/U 44.5, per FanDuel
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields will start for a Steelers offense called by Arthur Smith as Russel Wilson nurses a calf injury. Thirty-six-year-old Kirk Cousins returns from an Achilles injury to head a young and explosive Falcons offense under new head coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons defense is also much improved after the late additions of Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons.
The Falcons are favored to win by 3.5 points. O/U 41.5, per FanDuel
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will look to bounce back from a disappointing season last year, but they will have to stop Miami's track star offense led by Tyreek Hill.
The dolphins are also favored by 3.5. O/U 49.5, per FanDuel
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
Jacoby Brissett will start for this new-look Patriots team coached by Jerod Mayo. At this point, it is still unsure whether or not Ja'Marr Chase will play as he continues to wait for a long-term contract extension.
The Bengals are still favored by 8.5 points. O/U 41.5, per FanDuel
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
The Texans will debut their star-studded offense led by C.J. Stroud after offseason additions Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson will return for the Colts after missing a large part of his rookie season.
The Texans are favored by 2.5. O/U 48.5, per FanDuel
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
Sam Darnold will start in this one after rookie J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury in the preseason. The Giants will look to debut their new offensive identity with a host of new additions after losing Saquon Barkley in the offseason.
The Vikings are favored by 1.5. O/U 41.5, per FanDuel
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
A new-look Panthers team headed by Dave Canales with several new additions looks to go to the Superdome to take on a Saints team that didn't make many notable offseason additions outside of signing Chase Young and drafting Kool-Aid McKinstry.
The Saints are favored by 3.5. O/U 41.5, per FanDuel
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
To close out the 1:00 slate we have the warm-weathered Cardinals travelling to face the cold-weathered Bills. Thankfully for them, the forecast says it will be in the sixties. The Cardinals will debut their offense with number 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray. The Bills, led by Josh Allen, will try to discover their offensive identity after the departure of Stefon Diggs.
The Bills are favored by 6.5. O/U 47.5, per FanDuel.
NFL Week 1: 4 p.m. ET slate
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
The Raiders will make the short trip to LA led by new starter Gardener Minshew and head coach Antonio Pierce. Meanwhile, the Chargers will debut under new head coach and last year's National Championship winner Jim Harbaugh
The Chargers are favored by 3. O/U 39.5, per FanDuel
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Sean Payton's Broncos will stroll into Seattle led by rookie Bo Nix. The Seahawks, under new head coach Mike Macdonald, will attempt to defend their home turf with an improved defense and a new offense led by Ryan Grubb.
The Seahawks are favored by 5.5 O/U 41.5, per FanDuel.
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
The Cowboys will arrive in Cleveland with newly paid receiver CeeDee Lamb, but Dak Prescott still searches for an extension. The Dawg Pound will be loud supporting a defense let by reigning DPOY Myles Garrett.
The Browns are favored by 2.5. O/U 40.5, per FanDuel.
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will have "free reign" of the offense in his first game according to Kliff Kingsbury and the Buccaneers will attempt to keep them grounded in one of the hottest games of the weekend.
The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5. O/U 42.5, per FanDuel
NFL Week 1: Sunday Night
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
A rematch of last year's exciting Wild Card game sees former Ram Jared Goff face off against former Lion Matthew Stafford. This time the Rams will miss the interior play of Aaron Donald.
The Lions are favored by 4.5. O/U 52.5, per FanDuel
NFL Week 1: Monday Night
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
A talented Jets team led by returning veteran Aaron Rodgers after he was lost for the season only four snaps into the 2023 season will play the 2023 runner-up 49ers.
The 49ers are favored by 4.5. O/U 43.5, per FanDuel.