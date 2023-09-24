NFL Winners and Losers from Week 3: Tua stakes MVP claim, Jags look lost
It's NFL Week 3, which means we're starting to get a sense for the contenders and the pretenders.
NFL Week 3 loser: Sam Howell
So much for the upstart Commanders. Sam Howell entered the game with a 3-0 career record, throwing only one interception in three starts. The Commanders were undefeated, with the look of a potential sleeper in the loaded NFC East.
Well, the Buffalo Bills put any such tomfoolery to bed. Buffalo won 37-3 as Josh Allen ran circles around Washington's second-year signal caller. Howell tossed four interceptions, quintupling his career total while completing 19-of-29 passes for a paltry 170 yards.
Washington still has time to rebound and a two-win cushion from the early weeks, but it would appear that Howell's transition into the full-time starting role is destined for a few bumps in the road.
NFL Week 3 winner: Travis Kelce
Let's get this out of the way. She actually showed up.
The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce buzz has been palpable in recent weeks, but there was never any hardline proof that Kelce had actually won over the pop megastar. Well, now there's no more dancing around the obvious truth. Swift is in attendance for the Chiefs' Week 3 bout with the Chicago Bears, and she's sitting with Kelce's mom.
Travis hinted at his invitation earlier in the week, but who could've guessed such a prominent Week 3 seat for the 12-time Grammy winner? What the future holds, nobody can know. But it's clear Kelce has the attention of the nation's most popular recording artist.